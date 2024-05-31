Highlights Mich Richards has praised Nottingham Forest's Murillo, describing his left-foot as lovely.

Liverpool are said to be interested in the Brazilian defender, who is valued in excess of £20 million.

The Merseyside club are looking to add to their defence as Joel Matip departs the club.

Micah Richards has praised Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, describing him as having a 'lovely left-foot', amidst rumours Liverpool could look to sign him this summer.

The Brazilian joined Forest from Corinthians last summer for an initial €12 million, and impressed in his first season in English football. He was at the heart of a defence that secured the East Midlands club their top flight safety, beating Luton Town to 17th place despite a points deduction. This exceptional form has prompted interest from a number of top clubs, including Liverpool, who are looking to bolster in this area of the pitch after the departure of Joel Matip.

Murillo has been the subject of widespread praise for his performances, none more so than Richards, who raved over his ability to break lines and drive with the ball from defence.

Richards: Murillo is a Great Player

Speaking on 'The Rest is Football Podcast' on Friday, former Manchester City full-back Richards revealed his admiration for Forest's star-man at the back. When asked about Nuno Espirito Santo's squad, the pundit said:

"(Anthony) Elanga has been very good, (Callum) Hudson-Odoi has been very good, Morgan Gibbs-White I think has been excellent, but the centre-half, Murillo, he is a player! "He's got a lovely left-foot, the way he comes out (of defence) and breaks the lines, I think they've got some great players."

Indeed, Murillo's capacity to carry Forest up the pitch with bursts between the lines and line-breaking progressive passes was key to the Nottingham-based side's survival push.

Alongside his ability on the ball - with teammate Morgan Gibbs-White calling him an "incredible player" - the 21-year-old has been applauded for his rapid recovery pace and defensive positioning, contributing to a defensive set-up that conceded the 5th fewest expected goals in 2023/24.

Liverpool Interested In Murillo

Forest have reportedly placed a price tag in excess of £20 million on the defender

Starting 32 Premier Leagues games for Forest last season, there's no doubt that the Reds will be eager to keep hold of Murillo, an integral part of their team. However, according to Football Insider, the club may be forced to sell the player this summer in order to comply with increasingly stringent Profit and Sustainability Rules.

This need to sanction a sale could open the pathway for some of the big clubs lurking to poach the player. While the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be keeping tabs, Liverpool are also on the hunt for a central defender and have identified Murillo as a potential acquisition. Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT previously that Forest could demand a fee of £50m+, which would leave Liverpool with a decision to make.

Murillo's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Assists 2 Tackles 50 Interceptions 37 Aerial Duels Won 38

The Merseysiders are set to undergo a summer of change, with Arne Slot replacing the dynastic reign of Jurgen Klopp. Slot will be looking to build a squad in his own image, and the young and talented Murillo could become one of his first staple signings.

With Virgil van Dijk ageing and Joel Matip departing on a free transfer, additions are needed in this are of the pitch for the Anfield-based side, as Slot looks to compliment the duo of Ibrahima Konate and the emerging Jarrel Quansah. However, Liverpool may also give the impressive Sepp van den Berg an opportunity next season, potentially negating the need to sign someone like Murillo.

Stats via FBRef - as of 31/05/2024