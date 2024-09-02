Manchester United are once again the talk of the Premier League after their catastrophic 3-0 home loss to Liverpool, in which they registered their second loss in three league games this season to leave them in 14th place heading into the international break - and Micah Richards has not held back in his scathing criticism of the Red Devils by labelling the players and performance on the pitch as an 'absolute shambles'.

United had lost to Brighton in the last minute a week prior, and having scraped past Fulham in the Premier League's curtain raiser, they faced their first big test against Liverpool in a hotly anticipated clash. But a quickfire Luis Diaz double after the half-hour mark followed by Mohamed Salah's clincher on the hour saw them crumble at home to their long-standing rivals and already the pressure has been piled on Erik ten Hag and his players - who Richards stopped to call 'a shambles' after watching the Red Devils fall to their knees.

Richards: Man Utd "An Absolute Shambles" in Liverpool Loss

The Red Devils suffered yet another home defeat against the Reds

Speaking on The Rest in Football Podcast, Richards stated that he was 'sorry' for United over how bad their performance was against Liverpool.

Man Utd's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 2 =16th Goals conceded 5 =12th Shots taken per game 11 16th Shots conceded per game 11.7 =8th xG 4.87 11th

Stating that their fall from grace has been seismic, and despite having sorted themselves out at boardroom level, those on the pitch were nothing short of a 'shambles', he said:

"It's got to a place now where I actually feel sorry for them. "That, you know, the fall from grace has been so big, I'm looking at the players out there and thinking 'they need some leadership, they need some direction'. "And they've brought all the right people in upstairs, in the backroom staff, and all of that - it seems as though they're going in the right direction - but on the pitch, they are a shambles out there. They are an absolute shambles."

Man Utd's Problems Are at Every Level

It's hard to pinpoint just where the problem is when there are many

Barring Casemiro and Matthijs de Ligt, there weren't many players on the pitch for United who had won regular titles having played key roles at major clubs before, and that was evident throughout the loss against Liverpool, who tore United to shreds.

Casemiro's performance was so bad that he was hooked at half-time, and though Liverpool's goals dried up once Salah made it 3-0, there were so many squandered opportunities that the Reds could have made it 5-0 or 6-0 at points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has managed 118 games in charge of Man Utd, winning 67 of those

No matter who the management is, United always seem to struggle and it's now tough to pinpoint just where the problem lies. It's not the playing squad which generally has enough talent to easily make a dent in the top four, and it's hard to blame the manager with many - from tacticians to born winners - having tried and failed to replicate even an ounce of the success that Sir Alex Ferguson brought to the club in his 26-year spell as United boss.

Old downfalls have been pinned on the Glazers, and though it is early in the INEOS tenure as minority shareholders, the same problems are still persisting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his staff at the helm - and so it begs the question as to where the issues actually lie at Old Trafford.

