Micah Richards has criticised Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy for his performance in the 2-3 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, urging the Premier League strugglers to ‘change something quickly’ as they slumped to yet another loss.

Southampton, who took a 2-1 lead in the second half through Adam Armstrong and Mateus Fernandes, saw their good work undone by individual errors, with McCarthy gifting Mohamed Salah an equaliser just minutes after going in front.

The 34-year-old, who earns £40,000 per week, was caught out of position while attempting to collect Ryan Gravenberch’s long ball, allowing Liverpool to level the scores. Salah then added his second goal from the penalty spot following a handball by Yukinari Sugawara.

Richards, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, criticised Southampton players for their repeated individual mistakes and called on Russell Martin’s team to ‘change something quickly’.

“The goalkeeper, who's really confident, I've played with him, McCarthy, I think I played with him at 21s, he's experienced pro now. Ramsdale is out for whatever reason. “Every time he got the ball, he would try to play out, and it's not even on to play out. I was scratching my head, and all their good work gets undone. “I understand the manager’s philosophy, you want to play out, that's totally fine, but at least be able to play out and get your team set. “Just keep making the same mistakes over and over again. I thought they could get out of this rut of, you know, Hardwood-Bellis plays, scores, confidence, all those sorts of things, but they made too many mistakes. “If they want to stay in the Premier League, they've got to change something, and they've got to change it quickly.”

The defeat leaves Southampton rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, now five points adrift of safety, having scored the fewest goals in the division so far (9).

The Saints are now the eighth team in top-flight history to lose 10 of their first 12 league games – and none of the previous seven avoided relegation.

Martin’s possession-based philosophy has been a point of concern since the start of the season. Despite maintaining the fifth-highest average possession in the Premier League (55.1%), Southampton have struggled to produce results with their high-risk approach.

Their challenges continue with difficult fixtures ahead, facing Brighton away next, followed by Chelsea at St Mary’s the week after.

Related £40k-a-Week Southampton Star May Have Cost Martin His Job v Liverpool Southampton looked to be on their way to a famous win over Liverpool but goalkeeping errors may haunt Russell Martin

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-11-24.