Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has revealed a story of when captain Vincent Kompany and Carlos Tevez had a fight during their time at the club.

Kompany and Tevez played together for four years between the years of 2009 and 2013 and even won City their inaugural Premier League title in 2012.

The altercation came under Roberto Mancini’s tutelage, a manager known for his fair share of controversy.

City’s towering centre-back had also come close to putting Richards in his place during a training ground bust-up, the latter revealed in his book.

Despite their success, Richards has revealed that players didn’t always see eye to eye.

Tevez and Kompany had a Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer-esque scrap in the City dressing room, according to the former England defender.

Video: Micah Richards recalls story of Tevez and Kompany clash

The lovable pundit went on the FilthyFellas YouTube channel to reveal and then explain the story of when his two City teammates went at it.

“Tevez and Kompany had a fight,” Richards said, surprising the rest of the guests - who soon wanted to know who had come out on top.

“What? You didn’t know this one?” Richards then followed up with.

Richards was then quizzed who won between the pair.

“But it was weird though because we were holding Kompany back because when he goes, he’s going. And then Tevez!”

Richards repeated “Tevez” in an increasingly excited voice as he simultaneously boxes the air to insinuate that Tevez was throwing punches Kompany’s way.

“I swear on mum’s life and then Kompany couldn’t do nothing because we were always holding him back."

The guests then became inquisitive and were asking more and specifically how many punches Tevez threw.

“A couple. The thing is, though, Kompany – he ate them.”

Kompany was known for his no-nonsense approach and Tevez would also not shy away from a scrap, so when it was chaos when they were both involved.

What Vincent Kompany and Carlos Tevez have been up to since their City days?

Since hanging up their boots, the pair have both turned their hands to managing, with one slightly more successful than the other.

Kompany’s stint as Burnley head coach has been impressive and has seen them burst back into the Premier League after just one year in the English second division.

His side have one game left, having already secured top spot and promotion, to win and ultimately earn 100 points in his debut season as boss.

On the other hand, Tevez was unveiled as Rosario Central manager back in June 2022 as he took on his first head coach role.

Five months later down the line, he resigned.

Out of 28 teams, Rosario finished 20th in Argentina’s top-flight with just 32 points from 27 games.

It’s safe to say that some players are not a good fit for a managerial position.