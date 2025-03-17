Micah Richards has offered up an interesting explanation for why Mohamed Salah's form at Liverpool has taken a hit in recent weeks, highlighting the fact that the Egyptian is currently fasting for Ramadan. In what is currently the final year of his contract with the Reds, the forward has been in blistering form at Anfield.

With 54 goal contributions in just 43 appearances across all competitions for Arne Slot's men this season, Salah emerged as a front-runner for this year's Ballon d'Or award. He led Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and they looked all but guaranteed to lift the trophy for just the second time ever.

In recent weeks, though, his form has dropped off in a very noticeable way. The last couple of weeks have seen Liverpool compete in some of their biggest matches this campaign, facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 and Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. Unfortunately for the Egyptian and his club, he struggled to make an impact in any of the matches as the Reds were eliminated from the former and lost the latter.

Now, Richards has suggested that his religious practices might have played a role in his struggles.

Related Mo Salah’s Record in Major Cup Finals For Liverpool and Egypt The Egyptian is one of Liverpool's best players ever, but his record in major finals have been interesting

Richards Suggested Ramadan Might Have Had an Impact

Salah has been fasting since the beginning of the month

Every year, Muslims partake in fasting during Ramadan and as a result, they regularly go long periods of time without food during the month of March. This means that they are prohibited from eating between sunrise and sunset and Richards thinks that this might have had an impact on Salah's performances for Liverpool. Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, the topic of the forward's struggles was raised and the former Manchester City man said:

"Don't forget, Salah's in Ramadan now, as well, where he's fasting. It's only normal that he's not going to have the same energy levels as when he can eat. For him to be actually on that pitch now, playing at that level, is outstanding. Just to be there, you know."

Salah is one of many professional footballers fasting throughout Ramadan, but there aren't many competing at quite as significant a level as he has been doing for Liverpool throughout the 2024/25 campaign. As things stand, his contract is set to expire in the summer and this could be his final season at Anfield.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 17/03/2025