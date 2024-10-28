Micah Richards has predicted Wolverhampton Wanderers will avoid relegation from the Premier League after their 2-2 comeback draw at Brighton on Saturday, suggesting Gary O’Neil’s side could have the upper hand over their rivals due to experience.

Wolves salvaged a dramatic draw to snatch a point at the Amex Stadium over the weekend, with late goals from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha lifting them off the bottom of the table.

After conceding a 95th-minute winner to defending champions Manchester City a week prior, O’Neil’s men turned their fortunes around, staging a stunning fightback on Saturday and earning their second point of the season.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Richards has now tipped Wolves to avoid the drop this term, backing their experience to steer them clear of fellow bottom sides:

“I think they’re experienced in the Premier League. I think the quality of the players they have, Strand Larsen up front, Ait-Nouri at the back, Cunha as well, Joao Gomes in midfield. “I just think they’re going through a bad spell, they were 2-0 down against Brighton, came back, gave them a little bit of confidence. “I would go with Wolves just because of their experience.”

After securing a point on Saturday, O’Neil’s men remain hopeful of ending their dismal Premier League run sooner rather than later, having won just once in their past 19 games in the division.

The 2-2 draw saw Wolves remain 19th in the league, now four points off safety, after Crystal Palace secured their first win of the new season on Sunday, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles’ victory means only three Premier League sides – Luton Town, Wolves, and Southampton – remain winless this term.

Wolves fans will be hoping their side can rediscover a winning formula when they host fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and Southampton in the next two games.

O’Neil’s side still have the worst defensive record in the division, having conceded 25 goals in their first nine matches, five more than second-worst Luton, with 20.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves Record (2023-24) Games 56 Wins 18 Draws 10 Losses 28 Goals scored 82 Goals conceded 102 Points per game 1.14

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-10-24.