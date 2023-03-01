Rangers manager Michael Beale raised ‘a few eyebrows’ when he substituted Alfredo Morelos in the Viaplay Cup final

Rangers manager Michael Beale raised ‘a few eyebrows’ when he substituted Alfredo Morelos in the Viaplay Cup final, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GiveMeSport.

The Gers were defeated 2-1 at Hampden Park by fierce rivals Celtic as the two giants of Scottish football battled it out for the first piece of silverware of the season.

Rangers news – Beale’s substitutions

Beale had made an impressive start to his Rangers career, winning 13 of his opening 14 games at the helm, with the only draw coming against Celtic at Ibrox.

However, the Hoops became the first team to inflict defeat on Rangers since the English tactician’s arrival thanks to a brace from in-form forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

It looked as though Morelos had clawed the Gers back into the game when he halved the deficit on the 64-minute mark, but he was taken off for Antonio Colak just 12 minutes later.

Rangers were then unable to seriously threaten Joe Hart’s goal in the final stages of the final, meaning they remain without a League Cup crown since 2011.

What has O’Rourke said about Rangers?

O’Rourke told GMS: “I think there was a few eyebrows raised at it. Morelos had just got Rangers back in the game with that goal to make it 2-1, and obviously, Rangers were pushing to try and find an equaliser.

“So, to take off a striker in Morelos was a bit of a surprise, many people maybe expected him to go with two up top, but he decided to just replace like-for-like with Colak on for Morelos, and obviously, then Rangers just could not find the goal.

“Of course, if Colak had come on and scored there wouldn't be any questions raised at all, but that's the job of a manager, he felt at the time that it was the right thing to do.

“Obviously, it doesn't help when the player coming off throws a bit of a tantrum as well because that raises a spotlight on the decision.

“I think maybe in hindsight, he might have left Morelos and Colak on together, but Michael Beale knows his players better than anybody else, so it was his decision, and it was a decision that didn't work out in the end.”

Who do Rangers play next?

Rangers will attempt to get their season back on track when they host a Kilmarnock side currently sitting in the relegation play-off spot.

A trip to Hibernian is then followed up by a Scottish Cup clash with Championship outfit Raith Rovers before Beale’s side then take on Motherwell at Fir Park.

Rangers will surely be desperate to secure all three points over the weekend, and Morelos may be more motivated than ever to prove Beale made a mistake against Celtic.