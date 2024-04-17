Highlights UFC legend Michael Bisping believes that Alex Pereira should avoid fighting Tom Aspinall at heavyweight.

UFC legend Michael Bisping believes light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira should avoid fighting British heavyweight sensation Tom Aspinall.

The Brazilian successfully defended his 205-pound title at UFC 300 last weekend against Jamahal Hill. From the opening bell in Las Vegas, 'Poatan' stalked the former champion, pressing forward with little consideration for the challenger's power.

Pereira kept forcing Hill back towards the Octagon with his brutal jabs to the body before a kick from the American was deemed a low blow by referee Herb Dean, who briefly called for a pause. 'Poatan' shrugged off the stop in action and was adamant that he was fine before detonating a left hook which sent Hill to the canvas.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alex Pereira landed 24 out of 30 significant strikes against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

The fight was eventually stopped, with Pereira retaining his belt. Following the epic main event, the 36-year-old made a shock callout of Aspinall and revealed he wanted to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro next month. However, MMA legend Bisping believes he should avoid the Brit.

Michael Bisping Believes Alex Pereira Should Not Fight Tom Aspinall

The former UFC champion is full of praise for the Brit

Bisping, who fought in the UFC between 2006 and 2017, is now a popular commentator for the promotion. The former middleweight champion believes Pereira should avoid fighting Aspinall on such a short turnaround. Speaking on his official YouTube channel, the Englishman said:

“The real danger against Tom Aspinall is in the grappling. Tom has a ridiculously high fight IQ and ridiculously high skills. Right now, I don’t think the thing to do for Alex Pereira is to fight Tom Aspinall.”

Bisping, 45, went on to explain how, from a marketing point of view, it's not a smart idea for the promotion to allow 'Poatan' to move up a division. Instead, he believes Pereira will become a bigger star by staying at light-heavyweight.

The Former UFC Champion Reveals Who Pereira Should Fight Next

He believes a showdown with Ankalaev makes sense

Despite having doubts over a potential showdown with Aspinall, Bisping believes that Pereira should fight Magomed Ankalaev next, but not on short notice.

Ankalaev, who holds a professional record of 18-1-1-1, defeated Johnny Walker via second-round KO in his last fight back in January and currently sits second in the light-heavyweight rankings.

Speaking on the possible showdown, Bisping said: “Going down to Brazil in three weeks’ time, number one he has to make that weight cut again, he’s gigantic for 205lbs, so making the weight cut again that’d be drastic.

“Especially against Magomed Ankalaev. Ankalev is a tremendously well-rounded mixed martial artist. He’s a great wrestler and against Alex Pereira, the game plan would be to shoot to take away the best weapons of Alex Pereira.”

Arguably, the only flaw Pereira has shown in his UFC tenure so far is in his grappling and wrestling defence. Bisping claims the Brazilian could 'pay the ultimate price' if he takes a fight with Ankalaev on short notice, because of his lack of time to prepare that aspect of his game: "Sure, fight Magomed Ankalaev because he’s the rightful number one contender, but give yourself the respect of having a full training camp, don’t be arrogant and think ‘I can take this guy on three weeks’ notice’ because you could pay the ultimate price.”