Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has always had a sharp tongue and has never been afraid to express himself over the course of his 13-year career. It’s one of the biggest reasons why he hosts a successful podcast as well as joining the UFC’s commentary desk on non-championship fight nights.

96,000 fans attended the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois event, which included the former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor. The Irish superstar always shows love to big-time boxing with palpable excitement, but his behavior on fight night was not well received by Bisping and his co-host:

McGreor arrived with an unlit cigar in mouth:

When Joshua got knocked down, McGregor jumped up:

Bisping Tore Into McGregor’s Style

Was Bisping fair in his criticism?

Throughout his career, Bisping has been a clean-cut person who shows his personality through his memorable rants, call-outs and press conference appearances. The British MMA star may not have been in the trash talking tier of, say, Tito Ortiz, Chael Sonnen or McGregor, but he was always unapologetically himself.

As for McGregor, the Mac-man has never been shy about flaunting exotic fashion and a larger-than-life persona. And now, that he is a full-time media member, Bisping has his finger on the pulse of the sport and couldn’t help but give his two cents about McGregor’s persona around the Joshua-Dubois festivities on a recent Believe You Me podcast:

"Conor, you would have thought that he was a big Daniel Dubois fan because when Joshua was getting those [punches], he was out of his seat. Maybe the cigar might have even got lit. Walking in with a big cigar, unlit, between the teeth."

Bisping nailed his take home:

"How do we feel about that? Because two words spring to mind right now: Douche. Bag.”

Anthony Smith Chimes In About McGregor

Bisping’s co-host gave his thoughts about McGregor

Like Bisping, UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith lives a calm lifestyle around his fight night duties, and also, like Bisping, Smith will not bite his tongue when it comes to how he feels about something. Smith made headlines earlier this year when UFC light-heavyweight champ Alex Pereira challenged him to a $50,000 jiu-jitsu contest, which opened the door for some great trash talk.

During the same podcast episode with Bisping, Smith piggybacked on the topic of McGregor's style. Smith almost seemed disappointed with one of the most influential athletes on the planet carrying on like a movie star rather than a focused fighter:

"I don’t know what happens to people or when you change or how much money you have to have to start doing weird, douch-y s*** like that," he said.

"Like, how rich do you have to be to wear your sunglasses inside 24/7. I wish I was five percent as cool as he thinks he is."

"Like, how do you get to be so cool? I don’t know, I don’t get it. And I don’t want to just talk s*** on Conor, but come on, bro. Come on.”