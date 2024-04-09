Highlights Bisping praises Bo Nickal's potential as a future MMA champion with the skills of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dan Henderson also believes Nickal could outperform Nurmagomedov in wrestling exchanges.

Bisping defends Nickal's UFC 300 main card placement, addressing fan controversy and stacked event lineup.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has slowly become one of the most well-respected voices in MMA. His transition from fighter to full-time broadcaster and podcaster has positioned himself among the few people the MMA community respects overall. And that's saying a lot. So when Bisping talks, people listen. As is the case with his recent thoughts on a fighter appearing on UFC 300.

Bisping holds Bo Nickal in high regard. It's not hard to see why, the UFC fighter is an undefeated and highly decorated college wrestler. And Bisping sees a big future for the budding young star.

UFC

Michael Bisping Thinks Bo Nickal Could Be a Great Champion

“Bo Nickal has the potential to go down as one of the greatest champions that we’ve ever seen – an American version of a Khamzat Chimaev or an Islam Makhachev or a Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Bisping told MMA Fighting. “That’s the kind of pedigree that he has, and that’s what he’s shown so far."

He continued, “When you reach the level Bo Nickal has in wrestling, you’re a special kind of human being. … Bo Nickal has got the ability to be an American Khabib Nurmagomedov, and he’s a great guy. He’s phenomenal. He’s undefeated. The UFC know what they have on their hands.”

Dan Henderson Thinks Bo Nickal Could Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Bisping isn't the only former UFC champion to make that comparison. Dan Henderson told GIVEMESPORT.COM that he believes Nickal could beat Nurmagomedov in the wrestling exchanges.

"I absolutely think [Nickal] could do really well, if not beat him every time," he said. "Wrestling, I think, is by far the best base to have, especially Greco. I think it relates to MMA a little better than freestyle. But not being able to take somebody down. If Khabib couldn't take somebody down, I don’t know how well he would do. I mean, he does okay [on the feet], but if he wasn't able to take down some of these other guys that could strike better than him, he'd probably be in trouble. I'd find it very difficult for him to take Bo Nickal down that many times, if at all."

Michael Bisping Defends Bo Nickal's UFC 300 Card Placement

Bisping thinks fans are overreacting about Bo Nickal being on the main card

Bisping also spoke on the controversy surrounding Nickal's placement on the UFC 300 card. Many fans were angry to see the relatively new fighter getting a main event slot on the biggest card of the year. That anger was heightened when it was released that two former champions, Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt were opening the card and fighters like former champions Aljamain Sterling, Jiří Procházka, and Holly Holm were also on the prelims.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Nickal was a three-time NCAA champion and four-time finalist for Penn State who helped the Nittany Lions win four team titles.

“I understand why some people may have an issue with that because it seems a far more prestigious position, right? You’re on the pay-per-view,” Bisping said. “But if you take that logic, then if you’re Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt, then you’re really annoyed. If you’re Jessica Andrade, you’re fuming. If you’re Holly Holm, if you’re Aljamain Sterling, the greatest bantamweight of all time, guess what? There’s not enough room for everybody because the card’s that f*cking stacked.”

Nickal is set to face Cody Brundage as the second fight on the UFC 300 main card. The event takes place on Saturday, April 13, live from Las Vegas, NV.

Key Statistic provided by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.