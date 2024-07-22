Highlights UFC commentator Michael Bisping slammed Jake Paul for "cherry-picking" smaller opponents in his latest fight against Mike Perry.

Jake Paul's dominant victory over Perry received backlash from fans and fighters due to the significant size difference between the two.

Despite improving his professional boxing record to 10-1, Paul faced criticism for the mismatched fight and his selection of opponents.

Jake Paul, as expected, yet again, is receiving a lot of criticism from both boxing and MMA fans for his latest fight, which took place against current BKFC and former UFC fighter Mike Perry.

One significant figure in the MMA world, UFC Hall of Famer and commentator, Michael Bisping, has gone in on the Problem Child for "cherry-picking" his opponents.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Jake Paul improved his professional boxing record to 10-1 with a dominant victory over current BKFC and former UFC fighter Mike Perry, finishing the fight via TKO in the sixth round. The Problem Child, aside from some flurries in small moments from Perry, dominated the fight, dropping the BKFC fighter very early on and looking like he was going to hurt him with every power shot he threw at him.

Paul, however, has once again received backlash from fans of MMA and boxing, as well as fighters from both sports. One person who has criticised Paul is former UFC middleweight champion, and now UFC commentator, Michael Bisping. Bisping has had his back and forth with Paul in the past and has once again slammed the 27-year-old for "cherry-picking" his boxing opponents. Speaking in a newly released video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping went in on Paul and claimed that the fight should never have taken place.

"Coming into this fight, I think myself, the whole fight community, everyone was behind Mike Perry, but the reality was he was too small. There are weight classes in boxing, in combat sports for a reason. Jake Paul was about twice the size of him. The weight difference is going to be insane. Well done Jake Paul if that's what you want to see. That was a farce. That was ridiculous. That fight should never have even taken place in the first place because it was a s*** show."

The Size Difference Between Jake Paul and Mike Perry

The size difference between Paul and Perry was huge, and it showed in the fight as pretty much every shot the Problem Child threw, it looked like it was going to rock or wobble Perry. On Friday morning at the weigh-ins for the event, Paul actually missed weight at his first attempt, but after a second attempt which saw him bring out the towel, the 27-year-old weighed in at 200lbs, which was 3.4lbs heavier than Perry.

A 3.4lb weight difference might not seem like a lot, but given the fact that Mike Perry is a natural welterweight in MMA (170lbs) and Paul cut down from 230lbs and would've been significantly heavier on fight night, size and weight wise, the fight was a complete mismatch.

To finish off his tirade aimed at Paul, which you can watch in its entirety below, Bisping criticised Paul for "cherry-picking" his opponents.

Video: Michael Bisping's Full Rant Against Jake Paul

"Jake Paul grinds my gears. Let's be honest, he does because of all the s*** talk, of how great that he thinks that he is. He cherry-picks these opponents that are way smaller and less experienced."