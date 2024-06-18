Highlights Michael Bisping has expressed major doubt over whether Conor McGregor will ever return to the UFC.

The Irishman was forced to pull out of his scheduled bout with former Bellator champion Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

McGregor hasn't fought since suffering a brutal leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021.

UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has expressed major doubt over whether Conor McGregor will ever return to the UFC following his withdrawal from his UFC 303 bout against Michael Chandler due to an undisclosed injury.

The UFC commentator has also compared McGregor to the likes of Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman when speaking about fighters who broke their leg and never came back the same.

McGregor has not fought since suffering a nasty leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021. Following the news that the former two-division champion will not be making his return to the Octagon this month, Dana White announced that Alex Pereira and Jiri Porchazka will now headline the pay-per-view card in Las Vegas.

Related Dana White Breaks Silence on McGregor vs Chandler Cancellation The UFC boss has spoken out after the much-anticipated fight was called off on Thursday.

Michael Bisping Doubtful of Conor McGregor's UFC Future

McGregor withdrew from his UFC 303 main event bout last week

When the news broke late last week that McGregor was officially out of his UFC 303 main event bout against Chandler scheduled for later this month, there was no real surprise in the MMA world as it had been rumoured and pretty much expected for weeks now that 'The Notorious' suffered some type of injury during his training camp.

McGregor's withdrawal from his return fight has once again led many MMA fans and analysts to be sceptical as to whether or not we will ever see the Irishman in the UFC Octagon ever again. One man who is doubting a McGregor comeback is UFC legend, now commentator, Michael Bisping. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping revealed that he actually heard that McGregor vs Chandler was off several weeks ago as he heard the Irishman was injured by former MMA referee John McCarthy.

"I was on a movie set last week, and I was working with ‘Big’ John McCarthy, a man that is an absolute authority on mixed martial arts, and he told me in no uncertain terms this fight was not happening. He’s injured. He’s hurt himself. His leg, the leg that he broke, that snapped against Dustin Poirier – his titanium skin bone had failed. That’s what ‘Big’ John said. I thought he was wrong. I thought he was mistaken.”

Bisping admitted that he probably shouldn't have been so confident of McGregor showing up at UFC 303 and has now even compared him to the likes of former middleweight champions Silva and Weidman, who both suffered horrific leg breaks inside the Octagon and never returned anywhere near the same fighters they once were. The former middleweight champion believes that McGregor's trilogy bout against Poirier at UFC 264 may have been his last.

“Him competing against Dustin Poirier, when the leg snapped, might just be the last time that Conor McGregor ever steps foot inside an Octagon. Fighters aren’t the same. Anderson Silva came back from the leg break – he wasn’t the same. Chris Weidman, he wasn’t the same. Chris Weidman still has problems now. So it might be the last time.”

There is no confirmation as of now as to what the injury is which has led to McGregor pulling out of a fight for the first time, but if it is an injury in either leg, it is a huge blow for the Irishman. It casts huge doubt over the fighting future of the biggest star the UFC has ever seen.

Related Ariel Helwani's Detailed Timeline of the UFC 303 Cancellation MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has given a detailed timeline of the McGregor vs Chandler fight cancellation at UFC 303.

Dana White Announces Three New Fights

Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka will now headline the card

Following the cancellation of the fight, White announced the new look of the UFC 303 fight card for International Fight Week on the 29th of June. UFC light heavyweight champion Pereira will defend his belt for the second time in as many months as he takes on Prochazka at UFC 303 - which will serve as the main event. The Brazilian, who defended his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, will be making a quick turnaround against the Czech star.

White also announced a new co-main event for the card, a featherweight match-up between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopez. This showdown will take place instead of the scheduled bout between former light heavyweight champion Hill and Carlos Ulberg. 'Sweet Dreams' is no longer scheduled to fight due to a knee injury.

Ulberg will remain on the card, and stepping up on short notice is none other than former light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith - who's fresh off a victory over Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 in Brazil.