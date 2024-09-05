Michael Bisping has taken to his YouTube channel to discuss who would be on his MMA Mount Rushmore alongside combat sports broadcaster Adam Catterall. Responding to UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall's list, the British pair composed their own MMA Mount Rushmore based on their own opinions.

When it came to Bisping's list, the former UFC middleweight champion proposed a series of names he felt were worthy of such status. Among these names included Fedor Emelianenko, Royce Gracie, and Ronda Rousey, with many others also being considered for the list. However, when the debate of Conor McGregor being worthy of a place came up, the Brit was quick to defend the Irish fighter's right to be involved in the conversation.

When discussing McGregor's inclusion, Bisping stated: "Let's remember, the sport's only 30 years old. Let's look at this in 100 years' time from now. Who will be the name that really stands out? You can't deny the impact that McGregor has had on the sport, and then bringing it to the next level. I'm the last person to sit here and fluff him up, but you can't deny that."

Conor McGregor's Impact on the UFC

The Irishman has taken the industry to new heights

The fighter from Dublin has made a significant splash in the UFC since his arrival. Out of the top eight best-selling UFC PPV events, McGregor has been a headliner in seven of them. 'The Notorious' is also the first UFC fighter to become a champion of two weight classes, simultaneously.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor has been the headline fight in seven of the eight best-selling PPV fights in the UFC's history.

The former lightweight and featherweight champion has not, however, made an Octagon appearance since July 2021. The Irish fighter was meant to return in June 2024 versus Michael Chandler. However, an injury to his foot means that his return has been delayed indefinitely. In terms of when fight fans can expect to see him return, there is no clear answer.

UFC CEO Dana White did, however, include McGregor in a list of fighters in which he would share fight news about soon, meaning more information could be on its way in the coming weeks. In an Instagram Live stream, White stated: "We got Conor [McGregor] news coming up."

Conor McGregor's professional MMA records (as of 05/09/24) 28 matches 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

Tom Aspinall's MMA Mount Rushmore

The interim heavyweight champion included a future potential opponent in his list

Sparking the discussion for Michael Bisping's Mount Rushmore list was Tom Aspinall. The interim heavyweight champion spoke to SportBIBLE and gave his opinions on who he thought belonged on the list of pioneers of the sport.

Aspinall's list included the former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre. Then, he included current heavyweight champion Jon Jones, a fighter that the British fighter has publicly stated he is eager to face. Third place on the Mount Rushmore of the British heavyweight belonged to Demetrious Johnson, the former flyweight champion of the UFC. Finally, Aspinall finished off his list with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, despite feeling he may have retired slightly early in his career.