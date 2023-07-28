Michael Bisping has continued his feud with YouTube boxer Jake Paul, who sent him a series of angry direct messages.

The UFC legend previously held furious social media exchanges with the YouTube boxer over a potential fight, with the 'Problem Child' even sending a draft contract.

However, Bisping replied and accepted the offer, but a fight never materialised due to issues over gaining professional sanctioning.

Despite their vicious feud appearing to end, Bisping has revealed a new set of messages from Paul which appeared to have seen the rivalry spilled over behind closed doors.

Was Michael Bisping v Jake Paul on the cards?

Bisping retired from the UFC after losing to Kelvin Gastelum in November 2017, and has not decided to return given he is unlikely to be sanctioned to fight due to his glass eye.

YouTube star Paul decided to ignite a feud with 'The Count' last year, which led to him making a fight offer having fought a whole host of ex-MMA stars.

Bisping initially accepted the offer having been a regular critic of Paul's career, and vowed to be the first man to beat him by KO despite having no prior experience in the boxing ring.

He even attempted to find a governing body who would sanction the fight, but his attempt to revive the showdown fell on deaf ears.

Paul was even mocked by fans and his brother Logan Paul for the call-out, which saw him remain quiet in public and no longer continue his attacks on social media.

Bisping suggested he never received a reply and continued his run as part of the presenting team in the UFC.

Jake Paul's feud with Dana White

Paul opposes Bisping's feud on UFC kingpin White who has certainly been a transformative figure in the world of combat sports.

White has made the promotion into one of the most recognisable and profitable in sports, but Paul has regularly opposed the treatment of his fighters including pay and healthcare.

The YouTuber has taken a direct issue with White by regularly attacking him on social media and even dropping a 'diss track' on him.

Paul has now launched a fighter's union to help UFC competitors and has joined rival MMA promotion PFL where he has promised different conditions for fighters.

Michael Bisping reveals Jake Paul DMs

Paul is currently preparing for the latest stage of his boxing career, when he will take on UFC veteran Nate Diaz who will make his boxing debut.

Bisping has regularly spoken about the fight, which has no doubt attracted Paul's attention despite being on a strict camp in Puerto Rico.

And in a recent interview, Bisping has revealed that Paul recently angrily confronted him via Instagram private messages to mock him for his working relationship with Dana White.

He told JOE: "I have been on the receiving end of many an abusive direct message from Jake Paul. Just the other day, out of the blue he says, 'How do Dana [White]'s nuts taste?'

And I said, 'How did Tommy Fury's amateur uppercut taste?' He said, 'I'm 26 and made more money in that amateur fight than your whole career.

WATCH: Michael Bisping leaks his private messages with Jake Paul

"Now you're on your knees gobbling nuts and calling slap fights. You don't have the courage to stand up for fighters.' Blah, blah, blah...

"He came back again talking c**p, and I just went, 'Okay Disney Boy.' I'm not lowering myself to argue with him, I just keep calling him Disney Boy."