UFC analyst and former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, was left fuming after watching the UFC’s most recent main event, in which Song Yodong defeated the former flyweight king Henry Cejudo via technical decision.

The fight could have gone on for far longer, however, an unintentional yet rogue eyepoke from Yodong affected Cejudo’s vision so greatly that he said he began seeing double.

For Bisping, who won the UFC title with only one reliable eye, there needs to be some kind of punishment for eyepokea - even if they're accidental.

Related Henry Cejudo's 5-Word Comment Before Referee Ended UFC Seattle Fight The former two-weight UFC champion was denied the chance to continue in the bout...

Michael Bisping Fumes After Latest UFC Main Event

Song Yodong defeated Henry Cejudo via technical decision after accidental eyepoke