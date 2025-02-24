UFC analyst and former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, was left fuming after watching the UFC’s most recent main event, in which Song Yodong defeated the former flyweight king Henry Cejudo via technical decision.
The fight could have gone on for far longer, however, an unintentional yet rogue eyepoke from Yodong affected Cejudo’s vision so greatly that he said he began seeing double.
For Bisping, who won the UFC title with only one reliable eye, there needs to be some kind of punishment for eyepokea - even if they're accidental.
The former two-weight UFC champion was denied the chance to continue in the bout...