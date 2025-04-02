Including the likes of Dan Henderson and Luke Rockhold, British MMA legend Michael Bisping has been involved in some of the most bitter rivalries in UFC history. It is well documented that throughout his career in the UFC, 'The Count' had lots of beefs and rivalries with many of his fellow fighters, and in a interview with British boxing legend Carl Froch, Bisping revealed exactly who he thinks is the biggest k******* in UFC history.

Bearing in mind that there have been lots of controversial figures who have fought in the UFC over the years, Bisping's answer may surprise you, as the man who he named didn't have a bad criminal past or have questionable behaviour outside of the Octagon, but did something to the Brit inside of the Octagon which changed his life forever.

Michael Bisping Answers Carl Froch's 'Biggest K******* in MMA' Question

Bisping wasn't afraid to answer truthfully either