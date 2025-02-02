Michael Bisping has explained exactly where Shara Magomedov fell short after the Russian fighter lost in his biggest fight to date against British veteran Michael “Venom” Page at UFC Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Magomedov has earned the support of Bisping in recent months as they have both compete in the UFC with the same handicap - one working eye. Both fighters don’t just make up the numbers at the top level, either. All MMA fans know about the qualities of “The Count” in a stunning career that included winning the UFC Middleweight title.

Magomedov has also shown what he’s about since entering the division, boasting a perfect 15-0 record until he faced Page in Riyadh. Despite their bond over their shared experience, Bisping was honest on his personal YouTube channel that Page was much the better fighter on the night and deserved the victory.

Michael Bisping was Brutally Honest About Shara Magomedov's Shortcomings at UFC Saudi Arabia

The 30-year-old was comprehensively beaten in Riyadh

"Shara ‘Bullet’, 15-0, unbelievable striker, a great human being, and of course, my one-eyed brother. I’ve got a lot of respect for this guy, but I’ve gotta call it like I see it. MVP’ was by far the better man tonight. He was the better striker, he was in control, he was dominant, and he was owning the Octagon. More importantly, he was frustrating Shara ‘Bullet’," Bisping admitted.

"Shara is a really good striker, he’s very aggressive and he’s got really fast kicks, but he’s kind of conventional. That is probably why ‘MVP’ called him out because he’s seen that style a thousand times. ‘MVP’ has seen that style many, many times. But Shara ‘Bullet’ hasn’t seen that style. And not many people who have that style can deliver it with the precision ‘MVP’ can."

A few hours after the fight, Shara “Bullet” blamed the defeat on a “nightmare-ish health condition” that almost prevented the fight from going ahead in a social media post.

Related Sharabutdin Magomedov Reacts to Michael 'Venom' Page Shock Loss Sharabutdin Magomedov has given an excuse for his defeat to Michael 'Venom' Page in UFC.

Given his apparent health issues, fans have also expressed their gratitude that they were still able to witness an exciting fight that went all the distance, even with the ending being clear as MVP won on a unanimous decision. The judges scored the bout 30-27, 30-27, 29-28. Despite the efforts of the Russian Bullet, he didn’t trouble Page enough, who always looked comfortable and moves to an impressive 23-3 record with the victory.