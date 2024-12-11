Ange Postecoglou is under no immediate pressure at Tottenham Hotspur despite their difficult start to the Premier League season, Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has revealed.

The Australian tactician reportedly enjoys a good working relationship with Daniel Levy and is not expected to lose his job any time soon.

According to Bridge, Spurs do take into consideration that injuries have played a part in their dire run of results and that the project under Postecoglou is ‘going to take some time’:

“Ange Postecoglou is currently under no pressure at Tottenham Hotspur. He enjoys a good working relationship with Daniel Levy. “Now there’ll be Spurs fans and non-Spurs fans shouting at me on the TV, saying, we’ve heard this all before at Spurs. “It’s a bit different this time, though. There is an acknowledgment that there’s been a number of serious injuries this season that have derailed Spurs a bit and that this project is going to take some time.”

Sunday’s 4-3 defeat at home to Chelsea left Tottenham in the bottom half of the Premier League table, now seven points off fourth place and five points below fifth, where they finished last season.

Spurs have won just once in their last seven games across all competitions, while losing four to Bournemouth, Ipswich Town, Chelsea and Galatasaray.

The North London giants have spent significantly before the 2024/25 campaign, breaking their transfer record to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, as well as welcoming promising youngsters in Wilson Odobert, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

However, injuries have once again played a part early in their campaign under Postecoglou, with centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both limping off in the 4-3 defeat to Chelsea.

Tottenham were also without goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, defender Ben Davies and forwards Richarlison, Odobert and Mikey Moore at the weekend, while Rodrigo Bentancur is still serving a seven-match suspension.

Before taking on bottom-placed Southampton in the Premier League next, Spurs will travel to Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25) Games 22 Wins 11 Draws 3 Losses 8 Goals scored 45 Goals conceded 27 Points per game 1.64

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-12-24.