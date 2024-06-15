Highlights Carrick has the best win ratio at home for Manchester United of all players with over 150 appearances in the competition.

He won five Premier League titles during a hugely impressive spell with the Red Devils.

But he struggled to enjoy playing for England and withdrew from international duty after the 2010 World Cup.

Michael Carrick was among the finest midfielders of his generation and one of the most successful in Manchester United history, winning five Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Carrick, who is enjoying a steady start to his own management career with Championship side Middlesbrough, was a calming presence at the base of Man United's midfield, where the Wallsend-born man would regularly produce intricate progressive balls into the final third and dictate play with his strong footballing intelligence and passing range, a skill that, some may say, escapes many English midfielders to this day.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Carrick ended on the winning side in 120 of his 157 home Manchester United appearances, an average of 76.4 percent. This is the best win ratio of any player to play at least 150 home matches in the competition for United.

When Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, the man who has replaced Ferguson as the Premier League's dominant title-winning manager, was asked which English retired player he wishes he had the opportunity to work with, the Spaniard replied: "I am a big fan of Michael. He is one of the best holding midfielders I've ever seen in my life by far. He's the level of Xabi Alonso and Sergio Busquets."

Guardiola's words are a bursting endorsement of the cross-generational skill and intelligence of Carrick's holding midfield play, but not everybody in England felt the same way about the now 42-year-old. Carrick played in an era of English footballing superstar midfielders, including Liverpool's Steven Gerrard, Chelsea's Frank Lampard, and Manchester United teammate, Paul Scholes, who are considered among the very greatest English midfielders of all time.

Carrick reflects on his England career

'It was depressing'

Carrick, who despite his talents failed to register a single minute during England's dismal 2010 FIFA World Cup campaign, told BBC 2 that he found going away with England 'almost depressing.' After the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Carrick asked the English FA not to call him up for future matches. He reflects:

I had been in the squad a long time, I'll be honest I was finding it hard going away with England. I came to the point where I thought I can't do that again and people will be saying pull yourself together and be grateful for it, I understood the position I was in, the privileged position I was in, but I just found it so hard and I couldn't deal with it anymore."

The former Swindon Town, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United midfielder continued:

"I was probably on the verge of... yes, I was depressed at times, yes. I told the FA, 'look please don't pick me'."

Carrick is one of several English players from the 2000s who recall finding themselves going away with the national team only to have an unenjoyable, or even depressing experience. Cliques, poor team morale, and tactical naivety have all been attributed as some of the reasons England's 'golden generation' passed without ever coming close to getting their hands on a major tournament trophy.

Michael Carrick's major international tournament record Appearances FIFA World Cup 1 (2006) UEFA EURO 0

England's midfield during the 2000s

The nation had several extraordinary midfield talents.

The aggression and energy of Gerrard, the range of passing and shooting abilities of Scholes, and the technical prowess of Lampard all provided moments of genius and inspiration, compared to Carrick, whose composure, ball retention, and intricate passes would sometimes go under the radar.

English managers during the 2000s, Sven Goran Eriksson, Steve McClaren, and Fabio Capello, were under vast amounts of pressure to utilise the perceived 'golden generation' of talent, with Gerrard, Lampard, and Scholes' reputation in the game seemingly too great to be ignored.

It resulted in several bizarre tactical decisions, including Capello's decision to deploy the star man, Gerrard, in an unnatural left midfield position. But due to the apparent necessity of having at least two of Gerrard, Scholes, and Lampard in midfield, a trio whose skill sets arguably didn't compliment one another, Carrick, a player so important to Manchester United's success at club level, often missed out.

Nonetheless, Carrick still collected a total of 34 caps during an underwhelming period for the national team, but England bosses will surely reflect on their time in charge with regrets about not making better use of Carrick's unique talent, as opposed to trying to squeeze all the country's star names in one midfield.

Stats via Transfermarkt.