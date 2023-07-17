Despite being one of the most consistent players at Manchester United during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, Michael Carrick has always been vastly underrated by fans, with few really taking notice of the incredible work he did on the pitch.

Due to his tendency to really focus on the nitty-gritty, the Englishman didn't really catch the eye, and it led to his ability and performances flying under the radar for the most part- but fans are finally taking notice.

Due to a series of viral videos that have been shared on Twitter of some of Carrick's performances at United, fans are putting respect on his name and appreciating the talent that he had.

Surrounded by stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs, it was easy for the current Middlesbrough manager to go unnoticed, but fans are now realising just how important he was to the team.

What videos of Michael Carrick have gone viral?

The videos of Carrick that went viral this week have showcased some of the incredible ability that he had in his locker during his time at Old Trafford.

The first, a compilation from his performance against Inter Milan in the Champions League back in 2009, demonstrates how influential he was and the impact he had on the contest. It highlights how he operated under the radar with his defensive work, but fans are now impressed.

The next three clips were all various highlights, showing Carrick's incredibly underrated passing ability. They all show three sublime long passes that he played, creating a goal-scoring opportunity for his side.

His incredible vision and ability to pick out the perfect pass are on show in all three videos and are getting the respect they deserve from fans now, despite going hugely underrated for over a decade.

Two of the clips shared are even from the same game, showing how he could dominate a fixture and dictate United's fortunes, while very rarely receiving the plaudits he deserved.

The first, shows Carrick firing a first-time pass over the top of the Bolton Wanderers defence, with Rooney getting on the end of it before finding the back of the net, while the second showcased another impressive ball played by the now-41-year-old down the flanks to Louis Saha which eventually led to another goal for the Red Devils.

The final video once again showed his impressive play-making skills. Mere yards into the opposition half, Carrick fired an inviting ball over the Chelsea backline, finding Javier Hernandez in the area who fired a looping header over Petr Cech.

While Chicharito earned plaudits for the fine finish, the Englishman's fantastic cross deserved just as much, if not more, attention.

What are fans saying about Michael Carrick online?

The clips have all gone viral online, with fans heaping praise on Carrick and his underrated ability, and it feels like a long time coming.

One fan claimed the former United man is the most underrated footballer in Premier League history, a statement that's actually quite hard to argue against.

Another hailed Carrick as the most underrated talent to ever play for the Red Devils.

It didn't take long for fans to start speculating how much money Carrick would be worth if he were to play nowadays.

With the likes of Declan Rice going for £105m, there are certain people online who think the former United man would break transfer records, with one fan claiming that the former midfielder would cost over £200m if he were available on the transfer market today.

Another didn't go quite that far but still believes he'd be worth at least £100m these days if he were still playing in his prime.

How good was Michael Carrick?

Having arrived at United in the summer of 2006 for Tottenham Hotspur, fans had high expectations for the midfielder, but he still managed to exceed them.

Costing £18.6m, Carrick was seen as a sizable investment at the time, but after 12 years and 464 appearances, it's safe to say he ensured it was a successful piece of business.

With 60 goal involvements through his time at Old Trafford, he never quite lit the world on fire, but his impact went far beyond those counting stats, and he played a huge role in the club's incredible success during the final years of Ferguson's reign.

There's no coincidence that the first of the Red Devils' three consecutive Premier League trophies between 2006 and 2009 came within Carrick's first season at the club. He went on to win five league titles in total with the club, as well as numerous other pieces of silverware including the Champions League in 2008.

Highlighting how underrated he was by fans, but appreciated by those within the game, the Englishman even won Manchester United's Players' Player of the Year award during the 2012-13 season, their final campaign under Ferguson and the last time they won the Premier League title.

He was also named in the PFA Team of the Season that very same year. Carrick's time as a United player came to an end in 2018 when he decided to hang up his boots and retire from the game, but he's since stepped into management and even had a brief spell as an interim manager at Old Trafford, before he eventually landed a role at Middlesbrough where he's hit the ground running and many fans are beginning to question whether he'll in fact go on to be even more impressive in the dugout than he ever was on the pitch, and looking at some of these clips, that isn't an easy feat.

While £18.6m was a pretty expensive deal back in 2006, it's hard to look at Carrick's move to United as anything less than a bargain considering what he gave back to the club throughout his 12-year tenure, and it's hard to argue that he wouldn't demand a fee close to £100m if he were on the market today.