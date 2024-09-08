Fans were left raving over the performance of Michael Carrick during Manchester United Legends' defeat against Celtic. The game ended in a 1-1 draw before the Scottish icons won the penalty shootout.

The Red Devils' side - which included the likes of Paul Scholes, Dimitar Berbatov and Antonio Valencia - took the lead in the first-half of proceedings. The club's all-time leading goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, netted a brilliant free-kick, which he placed right in the top corner.

Gary Hooper then bundled in the equaliser in the second period after Stiliyan Petrov's long-range drive struck the United crossbar. Despite all the star-studded names involved in the charity event - which raised over £1 million for the Manchester United Foundation - it was a formerly underrated figure who caught the eye of those watching on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only 10 players have made more appearances for Manchester United than Michael Carrick, who racked up 464 games for the Red Devils.

Michael Carrick Stars in Legends Game

The midfielder has hardly missed a beat since retirement

Carrick played 464 games for the Old Trafford-based outfit during his playing career before also going on to be a coach at the club. He hung up his boots officially in 2018 after spending 12 years with the Red Devils, in which he lifted the Premier League five times and the Champions League once. The 43-year-old rolled back the years in the iconic red shirt.

Donning the number 16 jersey once more, Carrick controlled the game from the middle of the park with his passing range on full display six years after he last kicked a ball professionally. The midfielder was always seen as one of the underrated players in Sir Alex Ferguson's glory days, with his passing ability and game intelligence being two of the biggest assets of his game.

Not only was he dictating the tempo of the legends game, but Carrick was displaying a feature of his game that wasn't seen during his playing career. The current Middlesbrough manager broke forward on multiple occasions, showing close control and dribbling ability that no one knew he possessed.

Fans React to Carrick's Performance

They believe he could put in a shift in the current team

Supporters marvelled at the clinic the Englishman put on at Old Trafford. Social media users were quick to point out just how impressive Carrick was on the day, with one saying: "World class. Like he never left," while another added: "This is more than class being permanent, he can still play professional football."

The notion that the engine room conductor could still compete in the modern game was echoed by more fans, who claimed "Still the best passer of the ball in the current Manchester United team," and: "Need someone like that in this current squad."

With Erik ten Hag's men travelling to St Mary's to face Southampton in the Premier League after the international break, one supporter questioned whether Carrick could be involved: "Can he start against Southampton?" A current member of the United squad was caught in the crossfire as it was claimed: "He is literally better than Casemiro, and he retired years ago."