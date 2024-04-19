Highlights Chandler believes his fight with McGregor could break the UFC pay-per-view record.

The American urged fans to watch the fight as it could be their last chance to see the Irishman in action.

Both men are coming off long absences from the Octagon ahead of their June showdown.

Michael Chandler has fanned the flames ahead of his UFC 303 five-round main event with Conor McGregor. The three-time Bellator Lightweight champion has been waiting a long time to have a chance to fight the Irishman, and now feels confident that he will deliver on the big stage in Las Vegas.

Chandler appeared on the MMA Hour to promote the pay-per-view card on the 29th of June and declared his belief that his upcoming clash with McGregor could exceed the company record 2.4 million buys that 'The Notorious' generated for his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov back at UFC 229 in October 2018.

Michael Chandler Wants to Make History at UFC 303

The American wants to cash in on his big opportunity

Almost certainly in line to receive a cut of the pay-per-view sales from the fight card, Chandler implored viewers to make their plans to watch the show, teasing that there was a chance that they could see McGregor back at his best.

"This is a big fight, man. I would argue, and this is no disrespect... we want to break that Khabib number, the 2.4 (million pay-per-view buys). That was huge because of the animosity and the biggest Muslim athlete on the planet. It had all the makings of it doing that kind of number. There's a chance this is the greatest comeback in combat sports history by the sport's biggest star. That's why you have to buy the pay-per-view".

"I’ve said — and I’ve gone on record now saying — everybody has to buy this pay-per-view, because one of two things is going to happen," Chandler vowed. “Conor succeeds in coming back and it being the greatest comeback in combat sports history, he gets a win and he’s back on the horse. He’s back in the win column and he’s probably fighting a huge, huge fight, whether it’s the ‘BMF’ belt, whether it’s the lightweight title, whether it’s the welterweight title, it’s something. That’s scenario one. The most likely scenario is I go out there and absolutely dismantle him and it might be the last time we ever see Conor fight."

McGregor has been out of action since breaking his left leg in a July 2021 defeat to Dustin Poirer and it remains to be seen whether he can rediscover the form that propelled him to superstar status in the early days of his UFC career. Chandler is happy to tease the possibility for the chance to draw extra pay-per-view buys, but ultimately believes UFC 303 will be McGregor's last dance.

"I don’t say that with ill will, saying I’m going to retire him, I’m going to put him in a body bag, all these different things. We’ll see where he stacks up in the world of the high-class fighters in this division, whether it be 155 or 170. I’m a top-ranked guy. "

This is a tale of two fighters who have been out of action for a while and are both keen to get back in the Octagon. Chandler has not fought since he lost to Poirier, in November 2022 at UFC 281 and McGregor, as mentioned, has an even bigger lay-off to contend with. Despite the potential rustiness of both men, the stakes of the bout make it one not to be missed.