Highlights UFC fighter Michael Chandler appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw, sitting ringside and calling out rival Conor McGregor in the process.

With a live mic in his hand, Chandler vented his frustrations at waiting around for the Irishman, turning seriously red in the face and yelling directly down the camera.

Chandler vs McGregor has been a long time coming, but it seems we may have to wait a little longer.

Michael Chandler has never been one to mince his words when it comes to a good promo. The UFC lightweight star is one of those fighters who can cut down an opponent verbally as well as physically. And Monday night, he put those mic skills to good use.

Chandler was in attendance at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California to take in WWE Monday Night Raw, and during the show, he made no bones about his future plans, calling out rival Conor McGregor to finally settle their dispute in the Octagon.

Chandler's message to McGregor on Raw

In an impassioned speech, the 37-year-old laid down the challenge to his opposing The Ultimate Fighter coach, grabbing the live microphone and saying to those in attendance and the millions watching at home: "Hey!! What's up Anaheim? You are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet!

"Now there's a man from Ireland that's been making me wait for way too long! And I still got one thing on my mind! Conor McGregor! Get your candy a** back to the Octagon! We got some unfinished business, boys! God bless, I'll see you at the top!"

The beef between Michael Chandler & Conor McGregor

Chandler has been tentatively linked to a UFC return bout against McGregor since coaching against the Irishman on The Ultimate Fighter 31 in early 2023. After a long, drawn out saga, McGregor announced his comeback fight against Chandler on New Year’s Eve for the 29th of June at the UFC’s annual International Fight Week pay-per-view.

UFC CEO Dana White has since denied McGregor’s claims, however, and maintained that there is no fight in the books for the former two-division champion. White reiterated that sentiment this past weekend after UFC 298, stating that he still does not know when McGregor will return.

White said when asked about the potential return of 'The Notorious One': "First problem was when he broke that shinbone... The other problem is, he's f****** rich... Conor McGregor has got a lot of money.... Money complicates a lot of things. He has just filmed a movie. He's got to do the press for the movie, and he's got obligations with that. He does want to fight this year. But we will see what happens."

Chandler is clearly tired of waiting, as his fiery promo on Raw will testify. Irishman McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. American Chandler, meanwhile, was also beaten by Poirier last time out, losing to his compatriot via submission in November 2022.

UFC fans understand the significance of fighting McGregor. It’s not just about skyrocketing fame and money, but also positively impacting his legacy. Chandler’s ability to deliver a solid promo is essential for any superstar aiming for the top and selling events. Now, it’s intriguing to see whether his first fight with McGregor materialises or if he makes his WWE debut first... stranger things have happened.

Considering UFC and WWE are two brands now operating under the same corporate umbrella, TKO Group Holdings, Chandler’s latest ploy to coax McGregor back is, if nothing else, a creative way to use the corporate synergy to amplify his rivalry with the Irishman.