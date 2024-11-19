A video posted to YouTube appears to expose Michael Chandler for cheating against Charles Oliveira during their fight at UFC 309. The lightweight fight was one of the main bouts in New York City, with the latter emerging victorious via unanimous decision.

Despite losing the fight, it appears Chandler may have been willing to go beyond the rule book in an attempt to make up for losing to the Brazilian back at UFC 262. The American seemingly carries somewhat of an unwanted reputation, despite how brilliant he can be to watch, as a dirty fighter, and has a record to match it.

Michael Chandler's Dirty Tactics Being Exposed

He was criticised after fighting Dustin Poirier as well