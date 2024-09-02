Michael Chandler dropped another massive hint Sunday that his long-overdue super-fight with UFC rival Conor McGregor is nearing confirmation.

The lightweight fighters were due to contest a bout in the welterweight division June 29 as the headliner for UFC 303 — International Fight Week at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, the Irishman withdrew from the contest with just a month to go, citing a broken pinky toe. Such an injury typically takes no longer than six weeks to recover, and fans — together with Chandler — have been eager to see the fight re-booked for another date.

Well, according to Chandler the "wheels are in motion" for that re-booking.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Confirmation Nears

American fighter Chandler says its almost time for his comeback

In a post on Instagram, Chandler stressed the need to "bet on yourself, always."

The 38-year-old hasn't fought since his submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 381 on November 12, 2022 as he's been chasing the McGregor fight, with the knowledge that it would be a greater payday than any other fight UFC could offer him. For a fight with McGregor, UFC would provide Chandler with what's called pay-per-view points. This means he'd receive a fraction of the revenue generated from the PPV sales — which could be in the millions.

Waiting for the McGregor fight has not been without criticism, though, as fans on Chandler's social media pages have been imploring him to take other fights rather than play the waiting game.

Well, that wait may soon be over.

"Wheels in motion to bite down on that mouthpiece again … see you at the top!"

We're Learning More About When These Guys May Throw Down

It looks like it's heading for UFC 310 in Anaheim, California

It's already been three months since McGregor's withdrawal from the UFC 303 event, with no signs of when the Chandler fight will be re-booked.

This has been to their shared chagrin, as they've seemingly clamored for a spot at the end-of-year pay-per-view UFC typically hosts in Las Vegas. But, speaking to GIVEMESPORT and other media in August, UFC boss Dana White said neither fighter would be competing at UFC 310.

Since then, UFC analyst Chael Sonnen may have leaked the targeted date, and venue, as the former middleweight fighter said on his YouTube channel last week that he'd heard the market-leading MMA firm were lining the fight up for UFC 311 in January, which will take place at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

"I believe that an inside scoop that I’m getting that the UFC wants all of those same things, they just want it in January in California. Who you gonna believe? I’m sharing what I believe, but that sure sounds close, that sounds like we’re real close here."