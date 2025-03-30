Michael Chandler has spoken publicly for the first time since Conor McGregor admitted he may never fight again. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, 'The Notorious' stated: "I'm happy with what I've done", when asked about a potential timeline for a UFC comeback, insisting his focus is now solely on bidding to become the next Irish President.

The 36-year-old confirmed that he still has two fights left on his UFC deal, but doesn't appear to have any interest in fulfilling those bouts. That stance would effectively rule him out of fighting again, as the UFC is highly unlikely to sign off on the biggest star in company history competing elsewhere while he still owes fights on his contract.

McGregor hasn't fought since breaking his leg in a July 2021 defeat to Dustin Poirier, but was due to make his UFC return against Chandler at UFC 303 last June, before he pulled out of the contest due to a broken toe. While the news was devastating for McGregor, it was also a bitter blow for Chandler, who had been waiting to face the former two-division UFC champion for nearly two years. The pair were first revealed to be fighting each other in February 2023, after serving as coaches on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter. From that point on, Chandler's career was on hold until Conor was ready to step into the cage.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 30/03/25) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

UFC CEO was initially confident that the fight could be rebooked, but as time passed, Chandler decided he simply couldn't wait any longer and accepted a bout with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in November 2024. 'Iron' was handily beaten in that contest, but still refused to give up hope of eventually landing his fight with McGregor and the massive payday that comes with it.