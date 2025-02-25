Michael Chandler has addressed whether he ever expects to see Conor McGregor back in the UFC Octagon. 'The Notorious' was due to return to the cage to face Chandler at last summer's UFC 303 pay-per-view. However, a broken toe forced him out of that contest, meaning that McGregor - who turns 37 later this year - hasn't fought since injuring himself in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

While the former two-division UFC champion hasn't competed since that event, he's frequently made headlines for all the wrong reasons, resulting in UFC CEO Dana White refusing to discuss the possibility of his return when asked about a possible timeline last month.

Chandler waited patiently for his chance to face McGregor for nearly two years - having coached opposite him on The Ultimate Fighter reality television show. However, 'Iron Mike' ultimately decided to take a different course, agreeing to face Charles Oliveira at last November's UFC 309 pay-per-view.

The former Bellator lightweight champion lost that contest by unanimous decision - and is now set to step back into the Octagon to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 in April. Chandler made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier this week to promote that fight, but it didn't take long for the conversation to come back around to McGregor.