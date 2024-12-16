Michael Chandler has a strong back-up option should a fight against embattled Conor McGregor continually fail to materialize, and, in truth, it's likely a far better bout, anyway.

The American fighter has been linked to the Irishman for two years, but a protracted recovery from a broken leg, a fight postponement with Chandler due to a broken pinky toe, and then civil issues in an Irish court-room, have ensured McGregor remains outside of the UFC, looking in, rather than the other way around.

Chandler has already fought once since his scuppered fight with McGregor, as he took on Charles Oliveira, instead — a fight in which he lost by decision. Should a bout with McGregor prove elusive in 2025, Chandler has another European name in mind.

Michael Chandler Has Great Back-Up Option

Chandler likes Paddy Pimblett, if Conor McGregor fight fails to materialize

Speaking to Lucky Block, Chandler said he has eyes on Paddy Pimblett, that a fight against Pimblett could happen next for him — either headlining the UFC Fight Night in London in March, or as part of International Fight Week in the summer — and that it's a fight that interests him, and fans.

"Paddy versus myself is gonna happen at some point, I’m not sure when, but that's definitely a fight that interests me," said Chandler.

"It's definitely a fight that would be fun for the fans. It would make people feel something. Paddy the Baddy, what he stands for, who he is, myself, what I stand for, who I am, both of our fight styles. Chandler versus Paddy, it sounds like a fun one, and it will definitely happen. Is it next? I don't know, but it definitely could be.

"That would be absolutely huge."

Chandler is looking to bounce-back with a victory after suffering two losses in succession to Dustin Poirier and Oliveira.

"If Conor isn’t coming back then Paddy Pimblett is a great option but the London card might come too soon for us so maybe Vegas in the summer time."

Chandler said if it weren't Pimblett, then he'd happily take on Ilia Topuria for a BMF title bout, he said, or even Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal.