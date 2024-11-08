Michael Chandler will make his return to the UFC Octagon on the 16th of November in what will be his first bout in two years. The former Bellator lightweight champion will rematch Charles Olivera in a five-round co-main event at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, looking to avenge his loss. The two previously met for the vacant lightweight title in May of 2021. However, on that occasion, it was the Brazilian who claimed the belt.

Following the bout, Chandler would lose to the likes of Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier in outstanding battles, before a much-hyped clash with Conor McGregor failed to materialize. Chandler was due to face McGregor in June of 2024, after both fighters were opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter'. However, an injury to the Irishman would force his withdrawal from a planned fight at UFC 303, leaving Chandler having not fought for two years.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Michael Chandler has won a fight-related bonus in four of his five UFC fights

Michael Chandler Eager to Make up for Lost Time

The lightweight contender is planning on a busy 2025

Chandler will be coming off of the longest layoff of his career when he steps into the Octagon at UFC 309. Eager to get back into the swing of things, the 38-year-old has named some fellow lightweights that are in his sights for the coming year. Speaking to SHAK MMA Michael Chandler revealed what fights might be viable options following his UFC 309 appearance:

"I'm not trying to wait till' June or July [to fight]... We could see Chandler vs Olivera, Chandler vs Conor [McGregor], Chandler vs Islam [Makhachev], Chandler vs Max [Holloway]. The craziest four-fight run in a 12-month period that anyone has ever seen."

It is understood that Islam Makhachev is likely to face Arman Tsarukyan in the early months of 2025, meaning Chandler is willing to fight again before a potential second shot at the lightweight title. Meanwhile, Dana White has said that Conor McGregor will definitely compete in the UFC next year, meaning the two could finally settle their score. As for Max Holloway, the former featherweight champion announced recently that he would be leaving the 145lbs division to move up to lightweight, meaning the two could meet at 155lbs.

Michael Chandler's professional MMA record (as of 09/11/24) 31 fights 23 wins 8 losses By knockout 11 4 By submission 7 1 By decision 5 3

Chandler Speaks on Time Away from the Octagon

Speaking to the New York Post, Chandler said that his two-year layoff from competing was necessary, as the intense UFC schedule was "taking a toll" on him. "Having that much time off, I needed it. I really needed it," Chandler said.

"Six training camps in a 26-month period, every single fight was do or die. Top three, top-five guy, world title fights, Fights of the Night, Fights of the Year, and I love the sport. I am so blessed to do the sport of mixed martial arts as a professional and get paid for it and feed my family with it, but it was taking a toll on me. I needed some time off.”

Making his promotional debut in January of 2021, Chandler would face five opponents in the first 22 months of his UFC career. Now, Chandler prepares to redeem his first loss in the division, aiming to amend his 2nd TKO loss over Olivera in their first meeting.