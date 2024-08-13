Highlights Michael Chandler is prepared to continue to wait for the Conor McGregor fight, which he hopes takes place in December.

But as the mega-event hits delay after delay, the American UFC fighter has begun thinking about what back-up plan is the most "realistic."

That option, he thinks, could be a rematch against Charles Oliveira, whom he lost to in his second UFC bout.

Michael Chandler appears to finally have a back-up plan if the Conor McGregor fight never ends up happening. The American fighter has been waiting for years on the tantalizing prospect of a McGregor payday to become an overdue reality, and was weeks away from happening in June, only for the Irishman to withdraw from the contest late because of a broken pinky toe.

Chandler told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters at the time that he'd be willing to wait a little while for McGregor to recover from the injury, one which typically only takes four to six weeks to overcome, before questioning whether the fight will ever happen for him. It is over six weeks later now and, when talking to Lucky Block (h/t MMA Mania), Chandler again spoke about whether we'll ever see the 170-pound match-up, and what it means for him.

Together with providing the expected month for the McGregor vs Chandler fight to take place, Chandler said he has a back-up UFC opponent in mind as he considers what he'll do if has to compete against somebody else.

Michael Chandler Wants a Charles Oliveira Rematch

Chandler fought Oliveira once before

Like when he spoke to GIVEMESPORT earlier this summer, Chandler again said he was "optimist by default" and that the default position is the fight will still happen. He stressed that his legacy, though, does not hinge on whether or not he ends up fighting him, and considers his options, as he'd like to return to the Octagon — regardless of whether his opponent is McGregor, or another top tier fighter.

Chandler even has a specific opponent in mind.

"The most realistic option for me if you look at the landscape and you consider everything is Charles Oliveira."

Chandler, a former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion, left that organization in 2020 to join UFC and make his debut January 24, 2021 — beating Dan Hooker by first-round knockout. In his second UFC fight, Chandler lost by second-round knockout to Oliveira. He's since lost two further times, but beaten Tony Ferguson. The Oliveira rematch is one he wants so he can try and level the scoreline in that rivalry.

"I love the rematch with Charles," he said.

"I think it’s a great fight to get the fans pumped up. I almost had him finished in the first round, and then I made a glaring mistake in the second round that I would never, ever make again. It was almost a self-fulfilling prophecy that I was working on in camp that turned out to be my demise. Me and Charles for the number one contender spot."

He continued: "I beat Charles, knock him out in the first round, then all of a sudden I’m sitting at the number one contender spot, and I get to choose whether I fight Islam [Makhachev] or do I fight Conor, next? And why not both?"

UFC Could End The Year With a High

McGregor vs Chandler may well happen in December

Chandler, though, remains determined to fight McGregor if there's even a chance it happens any time soon. Rumor is that the UFC wants it in Las Vegas, and as the next big pay-per-view show already has a set card — UFC 306 at The Sphere — the nearest date is in December, when UFC takes its show back to T-Mobile Arena.

Chandler also expects it to happen in December, the same month he thinks Arman Tsarukyan could fight for the interim lightweight championship. This means, if Chandler beat McGregor, there could be a natural pathway for him to compete for the interim, or full, title himself.