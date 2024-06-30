Highlights Michael Chandler is expecting information on Conor McGregor's injury status within a week or two.

The American also expressed interest in fighting Max Holloway, the BMF champion.

Holloway's last fight was a great knockout at lightweight, but the match-up with Chandler has not happened just yet.

Michael Chandler has not shied away from answering questions about the Conor McGregor fight that he has attached himself to for almost two years.

Unexpectedly, Chandler sat down with GIVEMESPORT and other media to field any and all questions concerning his career and the McGregor fight, but dropped a breadcrumb surrounding a potential tangle down the road with the current BMF champion; Max Holloway.

Michael Chandler is Giving it Another Week

He said he'll have more information very soon

A lot has been made about McGregor pulling out of this major fight with a broken toe. His drive to be great was called into question by Chael Sonnen and many others because of the wealth and success he had already achieved from his career and business endeavors. Chandler told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas that the time was approaching for his next fight:

"I think we'll know a lot in the next week or two [about how this is] going to play out. I've gotten that question a lot over the last year, you know, about a timeline. Is there a certain date [to move on from McGregor]? When do you pull the plug? When do you, you know, insert a catchphrase here. And I haven't really thought about it, but I know that some information is going to be coming my way very soon, and we'll figure it out.”

Michael Chandler vs Max Holloway

The battle for the BMF was almost the UFC 303 main event, and it's a fight Chandler covets

When the UFC had to scrap the original UFC 303 main event and go with plan B, one of the options was Max Holloway stepping in and putting his BMF belt on the line. In Holloway’s last fight he stepped up to lightweight for the second time in his UFC career and put forth one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history.

Being the badass that Holloway is, he would no doubt accept a fight at 170-pounds, the match up never came to fruition. Chandler remains steadfast on landing a fight with the former two-division champion, and Holloway is still soaking up his amazing victory, but if the fight was ever present to Chandler he’d obliged:

"I think it's public knowledge at this point that Max's name was floated out there in his last couple weeks [as a possible opponent]. I have a ton of respect for Max Holloway, and not just because he is a bad mofo. Max is the epitome of the guy who says, 'Hey, I am the guy who will stand in the middle of an Octagon, point in the center, and throw hands until one of us goes unconscious. But also I'm a good dude'."

He added: "I got a ton of respect for him. I would love to compete against him. I guess it's up to the court of public opinion whether or not I am a [BMF] caliber guy. I have my opinions. I think I am, and I would love to share the Octagon [with him] at some point in my career."