Highlights Michael Chandler has assured fans that his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 303 is still on despite recent uncertainties and speculation.

The cancellation of the Dublin press conference and social media activity led to doubts, but Chandler has confirmed the fight is happening on the 29th of June.

McGregor and Chandler are both going into the fight off a loss against Dustin Poirier.

There has been plenty of speculation flying around in recent days as to whether or not the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will actually happen. The bout between the pair is pencilled in for the 29th June at UFC 303, but after a press conference in Dublin was postponed at the very last minute, suspicions started to arise.

It's not just the press conference cancellation, however, that has raised eyebrows. The UFC started to pull promotional content from their socials, Chandler himself left training camp and returned home, and McGregor was pictured on a hospital bed clearly getting a check-up from a doctor for something.

If that wasn't enough to scare fans about the status of the fight, the UFC started to send out feelers in search of a possible new main event, and a full-blown panic initiated.

Michael Chandler Reassures Fans

Iron Mike has confirmed the fight at UFC 303 is still on

However, despite all the uncertainty and despite all the signals looking bad, Chandler himself has recently appeared on the Pivot Podcast to allay any concerns, confirming that, as of right now, the fight is still going ahead at the end of the month.

Before kicking off the chat, Chandler was asked, “what’s happening?” He replied that he was just working away in fight camp, noting that he has “got this fight coming up.” When Ryan Clark, from the podcast, jokingly asked, “you think,” he confirmed the news that fans had been waiting to hear.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Come fight night at UFC 303, it would be 1,085 days since Conor McGregor's last fight.

“I hope,” he began, before jokingly responding: “Yeah, allegedly.” He then got serious, telling the former football players: “Yeah, the fight’s happening. Obviously, where we are there’s a lot of speculation, but yeah, the fight is on June 29, it’s happening.”

Michael Chandler on the Cancelled Press Conference

Chandler went on to address the cancelled press conference, adding: “Obviously a cancelled presser, not that big of a deal. It happens. But it's the layers in which ‘okay if the presser is cancelled, is there something else going on? Then, obviously, immediately speculation starts going all over the place in 2024 with social media and all that stuff.

"I just kept resting on the fact that I can only control what I can control. I have been doing that now for a year-and-a-half with this whole fight if you’ve been following it with all the different dates that have gone on and were supposed to happen but didn’t. Now here we are fighting in June of 2024, and it’s a case of ‘if you want to hear God laugh, tell him your plans’, right? This isn’t about me, I ain’t in control, so we’re just going to roll with it.”

Related Conor McGregor Posts New Training Clips Amid Rumours Over UFC 303 Status McGregor has provided a major hint that he will be fighting at UFC 303 as planned.

Chandler has been preparing to take on McGregor since the start of last year, when it was confirmed that the pair would be opposing coaches on the latest season of 'The Ultimate Fighter.' UFC 303 will take place in Las Vegas at the T-Moble Arena. The co-main event, alongside Chandler vs McGregor, will see Jamahal Hill take on Carlos Ulberg.