UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has delivered a passionate rant on social media after footage emerged of Hall of Famer, Khabib Nurmagomedov, being removed from a flight, seemingly for not being able to speak an acceptable amount of English in the eyes of staff.

Video taken on board the plane appears to show Khabib being asked by a flight attendant whether he was happy to help others evacuate in the event of an emergency, as he was seated in an exit row. The former UFC lightweight champion didn't look to be entirely clear on what was being requested of him, at which point the situation escalated.

"We cannot allow you to sit in the exit row, or you’re going to have to get off this plane," declared the member of staff. Nurmagomedov was kicked off the plane shortly afterwards. In the wake of the footage going viral, public support for Khabib has been strong.

Michael Chandler Questions Treatment of Khabib on Plane

Former Bellator champion criticised airline staff

One of the biggest critics of the airline's actions has been former Bellator Lightweight Champion Chandler, who tore into the way that the Russian superstar was treated. In the first of two tweets on the matter, he stated:

"Can you imagine, an emergency happens on your plane and you would prefer a “perfect” speaking human instead of one of the greatest athletes of all time because you’re “uncomfortable” with his ability to speak English (which is very good, btw).

"This is bizarre. Not only was he the most physically capable human being on the plane but I’m pretty sure the ONLY qualification to sitting in the exit row is being able to say the word 'yes'!"

While few would call Khabib fluent in English, he was more than capable of conducting interviews without a translator in the latter stages of his UFC career. In a follow-up on the incident, Chandler took issue with the idea that Nurmagomedov wasn't fit to perform the role, compared to others that he had seen it handed to in the past.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's professional MMA record (as of 13/01/25) 29 fights 29 wins 0 losses By knockout 8 0 By submission 11 0 By decision 10 0

"If you’re going to kick our GOAT off the plane for a little accent, please start making passengers do a physical and mental fitness aptitude test before you let them sit in the exit row after uttering a one word, one syllable, 'yes'. Because I’ve seen some slugs in the exit row on flights!"

Khabib released a statement on the footage on Sunday evening, where he confirmed that the incident had taken place on a Frontier Airlines flight. Describing the controversy, he insisted that he had done his best to "stay calm and respectful" and also urged staff to "be nicer with clients" in future.

The Russian legend also confirmed that he had been allowed to board a separate flight to his intended destination just 90 minutes later. Frontier Airlines have yet to make a formal comment on the incident.

Despite several failed attempts to goad him into a fight, Chandler never managed to share the Octagon with Khabib prior to The Eagle's retirement. While they have not traded blows, the mutual respect between the pair is clear - and will only have increased following Chandler's spirited words on how Khabib was treated over the weekend.