Conor McGregor is back in the UFC, and his long-awaited return is set to take place at UFC 303 in Las Vegas on the 29th of June. The Irishman is the biggest star in the history of the sport of MMA, but his opponent Michael Chandler showed no respect for McGregor's past accomplishments when making his pre-fight prediction.

In the build-up to their much-anticipated fight, Chandler answered fan questions in a Q&A on Instagram, where he was asked how he expected the bout to play out. Per MMA Insight, the American gave a detailed response as to how he intends to finish the fight.

Michael Chandler Predicts How he Will Defeat Conor McGregor at UFC 303

Irish star is making his first Octagon appearance in more than three years

"My Mystic Mike prediction is I finish him in the second round. Get him on his heels in the first round, make him second-guess himself in the first round, make him realize, ‘Dang, I probably should have just stayed rich and stayed out of the fight game'. And I will start planting those seeds of doubts in the first round. By the end of the first round he will go back to his bench and go back to his corner huffing and puffing and realize that he’s about to meet his demise."

McGregor hasn't won a fight since beating Donald Cerrone all the way back in January 2020 - and Chandler is confident of inflicting another defeat on the 35-year-old. He continued: "He’s going to start looking for the exit signs and I’m going to usher him right to it. I might even hold his hand on the way to the exit sign. I might even give him a little tap on the tush on the way outside of the exit signs. That’s the plan. In the second round: KO, TKO or I take his back, and I absolutely steal his soul through his esophagus."

At one point, those may have been bold statements considering the reputation of McGregor early in his career. However, time waits for no man, and the former two-division world champion hasn't looked at his best for quite some time. Having spent a while on the sidelines with a broken leg, McGregor has made no secret of his desire to pursue other career opportunities, especially after the success of his debut movie role in Amazon Prime's Road House remake.

For Chandler, however, fighting is all he knows. Having fought in Bellator MMA from 2010 to 2020, he is currently ranked seventh in the UFC lightweight rankings. A win over McGregor in their welterweight clash could see 'Iron' become a contender in two weight divisions. While social media may debate that Chandler wouldn't win against the Irishman in his prime, the 37-year-old can't help the timing of the opportunity he has been handed.

Both fighters are certainly no strangers to pressure, but UFC 303 marks a career-defining opportunity for Chandler. If he can follow through on his vow to stop McGregor, then a UFC title fight could well be in his immediate future.