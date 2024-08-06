Highlights Michael Chandler finally admits that the Conor McGregor fight may well be off after months of back-and-forth.

He made the admission on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

McGregor seemed unfazed and suggested that they'll be fighting one another in December.

Michael Chandler has made a stunning admission about the Conor McGregor bout as, after a wild back-and-forth between the UFC fighters on the social media app X, the American has finally said "the fight is off."

Chandler and McGregor were scheduled to fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29, in a pay-per-view monster that would have brought a grand finale to International Fight Week — one of the biggest events in the combat sports calendar.

There had been rumors the pair were going to rearrange their fight for December. However, the way that Chandler is now talking, it appears that it's time everybody moved on.

Michael Chandler Says Conor McGregor Fight 'is Off'

It's unclear if McGregor will ever fight again

A broken pinky toe led to McGregor's withdrawal from the scheduled Chandler fight earlier in the year, and though it seemed like the fight would be rearranged, we're still no closer to getting an actual fight date despite the Irishman's recovery from injury.

Chandler even spoke to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters earlier in the summer about whether he should move on, and hinted that he'd know more in the coming weeks.

Well, it's more than a month later and it appears like the 38-year-old fighter is finally realizing he can't wait around for McGregor forever.

"I think it’s time I finally admit the fight is off."

As well as saying it's time to admit it may never happen, Chandler also suggested McGregor's career has long been over, and he's adjusting to it in a way that sees him journey through the seven stages of loss.

He suggests December is still the month for the McGregor vs Chandler fight

In a string of messages between him and Chandler, McGregor mentioned December as the return month, seemingly countering his rival's suggestion that a, their fight will never happen, and b, his career is over.

"I look forward to December!"

McGregor even posted on X that he'll be traveling to Big Bear in California, a popular mountain region for fighters to train at altitude, so he can begin his training camp by the end of the summer.

There's a possiblity this will leave him with too long of a camp, and could over-train — and re-injure himself — as a result.

The UFC typically hosts a big, end-of-year pay-per-view event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If McGregor is to be believed then the rearranged Chandler fight will land on that date. However, Chandler appears increasingly resigned to the fact that, despite McGregor's words, the fight may well never happen.