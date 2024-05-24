Highlights Daniel Cormier has revealed that Michael Chandler has a special celebration planned should he beat Conor McGregor.

Former UFC light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has revealed that Michael Chandler has a special celebration planned should he beat Conor McGregor.

The Irishman is scheduled to face Chandler at UFC 303 on the 29th of June. The fight was finally confirmed after months of speculation, during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the news, stating that the bout will take place at 170 pounds and be a five-round contest. McGregor had previously indicated a desire to return to action over three rounds, but that apparently won't be the case.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor McGregor's last win in the UFC came back in 2020 against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

McGregor, 35, has not fought since suffering a brutal leg injury in the trilogy showdown defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021, while Chandler has also not stepped foot inside the cage since losing to the same opponent back in 2022.

Ahead of his clash with McGregor, 'Iron' Mike appears to be more than ever that he'll score a huge knockout against the former two-division champion next month.

Michael Chandler Plans Special Celebration for UFC 303

'Iron's' confidence is through the roof

Cormier, who is now a popular commentator for the promotion, revealed on his YouTube channel that he received a message from Chandler that details a ‘creative’ celebration he has in mind.

“So Michael Chandler, dude I told you this guy is confident, I got a message and it’s a video of Mike and I’m pretty sure it went out to a lot of people and it said, ‘What’s up guys, see you at the top on June 29th, I want you to have a drink with me. “It’s the beat Conor McGregor (drink). And he said ‘Put your address in this text message and I’m sending you out a mixture of drinks to make for when I knock out Conor McGregor’.”

While the Irishman is more popular in the alcohol industry with Proper Twelve, Chandler invested in Tequila company, Hiatus, last year.

Cormier added: “It’s a list of ingredients that he’s sending to your house to make sure that when he knocks out Conor, he wants Instagram videos of people drinking this drink. It’s a very creative thing.”

Michael Chandler Predicts How he Will Defeat Conor McGregor at UFC 303

Irish star is making his first Octagon appearance in more than three years

In the build-up to their much-anticipated fight, Chandler answered fan questions in a Q&A on Instagram, where he was asked how he expected the bout to play out. Per MMA Insight, the American gave a detailed response as to how he intends to finish the fight.

"My Mystic Mike prediction is I finish him in the second round. Get him on his heels in the first round, make him second-guess himself in the first round, make him realize, ‘Dang, I probably should have just stayed rich and stayed out of the fight game'. And I will start planting those seeds of doubts in the first round.

"By the end of the first round he will go back to his bench and go back to his corner huffing and puffing and realize that he’s about to meet his demise."