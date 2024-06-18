Highlights Michael Chandler has posted a video reaction explaining his mindset after the UFC 303 main event collapsed.

Chandler was due to fight Conor McGregor on June 29 but the Irishman withdrew due to injury.

The American now acknowledged there are "no guarantees" they'll ever get to do battle.

The UFC’s Michael Chandler is an inspiring individual. From his high-flying knockouts to his beautifully crafted expressions on the mic, Chandler has become the anti-Conor McGregor since he joined the world’s largest fight organization back in January 2021. While McGregor promotes the party lifestyle on his social media, Chandler leans towards the wholesome approach of a small town kid with a big-time dream.

Since Chandler first uttered McGregor’s name following his knockout of the year candidate over Tony Ferguson back in May 2022, it’s been like chasing a ghost, as the Irishman has had a much grander life outside of fighting, with many business opportunities, including starring alongside Jake Gylenhall in the Roadhouse remake. We finally thought we had a date and a fight — June 29 — to look forward to, but due to McGregor suffering an injury in the 11th hour, the fight, once again, would have to wait.

The former UFC title challenger is aware of the pros and cons to waiting for McGregor

The fight being delayed hasn’t stopped Chandler from being optimistic. In interviews and on social media, the All-American wrestler broadcast a positive mindset during this time of uncertainty. Many have clamored for Chandler, a fast-rising star in the organization, to move on from the "red panty night", as he is wasting training camp time that could’ve been used towards other fight opportunities, but the Tennessee native is steadfast in getting the fight that could pivot his career in a big way.

Getting a win over the former two-division UFC champion can put a fighter’s career on another level in terms of popularity and business endeavors outside of fighting. Just looking at past McGregor opponents, Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, they are all terrific combatants, but before getting into a fight with “Notorious” they were specifically only known to hard core fight fans. If Chandler were to beat McGregor, his stock would skyrocket even more.

"What do I do now?" Chandler asked while on a hike, in a video you can see below.

"What date will it booked for, what venue, what injury? Reports are it's not that bad, just a little delay. Still, no guarantees. I thrive in no guarantees. I'm just a walk-on kid. Forward trajectory no matter what the opposition, circumstances, or situation."

Michael Chandler’s Career

MMA record: 23-8 (11 KOs, 7 SUBs), UFC wins: 2, Best win: Eddie Alvarez

Chandler, 38, is a true martial artist who lives the bushido lifestyle of honor and hard work. It’s not a coincidence that the UFC matchmakers put him in a potential showdown with the sport’s biggest star. Chandler has an aura about him that is attractive to fans far and wide. The man has strong faith and is well-spoken, but has received most of his recognition from his purely barbaric fighting style. It’s almost impossible to find a boring Michael Chandler fight.

After walking onto his collegiate wrestling team and competing alongside Mizzou teammates Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, Chandler saw MMA as a viable path that could open more doors. Chandler rose through the Bellator MMA ranks and quickly became the face of the tier 2 MMA organization. After fighting for Bellator for about a decade, Chandler signed with the UFC and has been a locomotive ever since. Each of his five UFC fights have been bloodbaths. Only time will tell if we ever get to see him versus McGregor…