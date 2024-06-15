Highlights Michael Chandler has poked fun at his axed UFC 303 main event by joking about being 'on hiatus'.

He appeared in a new advertisement for a tequila brand just hours after his fight with Conor McGregor was cancelled.

Chandler doesn't seem interested in fighting anyone other than McGregor.

Michael Chandler has been pretty active on social media since the cancellation of his UFC 303 main event with Conor McGregor on Thursday evening. While his superstar opponent shared just a brief statement following the collapse of the fight, Chandler has posted a number of times to his Instagram over the past couple of days.

The 38-year-old has been out of the Octagon since November 2022 - which is an age for a modern fighter. While that absence is set to be extended following news of McGregor's injury, Chandler poked fun at the situation by partnering up with Hiatus Tequila for a promotional post.

Michael Chandler Jokes About Being 'On Hiatus' as He Sips Tequila on Social Media

The American hasn't fought since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022

"Welp... back #onHiatus," wrote the former Bellator Lightweight Champion as he poured himself a glass of the Mexican tequila in the accompanying video. Given that he no longer has a set fight date to prepare for, few could blame Chandler for relaxing with a drink after what must have been two of the most stressful weeks of his career.

The irony is that his scheduled opponent McGregor is famous for his association with various alcohol brands. The 35-year-old has stakes in both Proper Twelve Irish Whisky and Forged Irish Stout. That Chandler might be poking fun at his long-standing rival wasn't lost on fans on social media, who seemed to enjoy the promotional spot.

What Fans Had to Say About Chandler's Tequila Commercial

"Cheers, King. That red panty night will come soon enough," insisted one fan, in reference to the big pay day that Chandler is likely to bank should he eventually face McGregor. Another hailed Chandler having a drink after the events of the past week as "one of the most relatable things" they'd ever seen the fighter do. A final fan noted that they were afraid that Chandler might have thrown the bottle in frustration after missing out on the biggest fight of his career to date.

The missed opportunity is not just the money and attention that the McGregor fight would have bought Chandler, though. With it first being announced in February 2023 that the pair would eventually fight, 'Iron' has been waiting for the chance to share the Octagon with 'The Notorious' for almost a year and a half - only for it to be snatched away at the last minute.

The long-running feud that started when the duo coached opposite one another on season 31 The Ultimate Fighter is no nearer being settled, but Chandler doesn't seem willing to step back into the Octagon, unless McGregor is opposite him. Time will tell whether he will eventually get his wish.