Highlights Taking calculated risks is how you grow in business - embrace uncertainty and seek opportunities.

Michael Chandler proves that hard work and dedication pay off, even when facing criticism.

No fear, no limits, no excuses - Chandler exemplifies what it means to be a true representative of the fight world.

Michael Chandler finally breaks his silence after the news of his fight with Conor McGregor is canceled.

Michael Chandler Releases Statement Following Conor McGregor UFC 303 Fight Cancelation

Chandler shared a statement, written by Megafitmeals, one of his sponsors the morning after the fight was called off.

"[Conor McGregor] was never the safe bet as an opponent, he was always the highest risk. Maybe the highest reward… but the biggest opportunity. There is no right or wrong in business… you only take risk to grow, or remain comfortable where you are.Embrace the uncertainty. Seek the opportunity.

Take calculated risk… That’s what [Michael Chandler] does," the statement reads. "And if it doesn’t go as planned... redirect the course to something even more great. Our respect to the man who represents the fight world better than anyone we’ve ever known. NO FEAR. NO LIMITS. NO EXCUSES. Make hard work your passion - who cares who’s on the other side of the punch."

Chandler was criticized heavily for waiting more than a year for McGregor to be ready to fight when many thought it might never happen. But Chandler held fast and kept waiting. He almost made it too. If not for the undisclosed injury to McGregor, he'd be fighting him in two weeks time.