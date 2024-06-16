Highlights Michael Chandler has reacted to Conor McGregor's statement since the showdown between the pair was cancelled.

It's unknown at this current time when the showdown will be rescheduled for.

UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler has reacted to Conor McGregor's statement since the showdown between the pair was cancelled.

Instead, Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka have stepped in to save the day and will now serve as the UFC 303 main event - which is set to take place on the 29th of June.

McGregor recently posted his first statement since an injury he suffered during his training camp saw him withdraw from the clash with Chandler: "Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team.

"My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!"

Michael Chandler Reacts to McGregor's Statement

There appear to be no hard feelings

Chandler has been active on social media since the cancellation of the fight with McGregor. The 38-year-old has been out of the Octagon since November 2022 - losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. While that absence is set to be extended following news of the Irishman's injury, 'Iron Mike' poked fun at the situation by partnering up with Hiatus Tequila for a promotional post.

"Welp... back #onHiatus," wrote the former Bellator Lightweight Champion as he poured himself a glass of the Mexican tequila in the accompanying video.

After his video of him pouring a large serving of his Hiatus Tequila, Chandler took to social media and gave an official statement regarding the fight postponement.

The American posted to X - formerly known as Twitter: “I’m here, just as in 2009 when I started. The most reliable man in MMA. See you when I see you.”

Chandler then replied to Conor McGregor’s apology tweet by saying: “No hard feelings. Heal up. My heart is full. See you soon.”

Dana White Speaks About the Cancellation of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

The 54-year-old addressed the axed fight in an interview

UFC chief Dana White has recently spoken publicly about the situation for the first time since the news broke. However, he refused to give any further details on the injury behind McGregor's withdrawal.

While sitting down with Sports Business Journal, White admitted: "It's the fight business, man. This is the way it goes. And from here on, I’m not going to talk about it until when he’s (McGregor) healed and he’s right. Then we’ll look at the landscape and see what we can figure out."

Although the UFC president tried to remain philosophical about the cancellation, the loss of such a massive fight will be a huge disappointment for the promotion.

The UFC were set to shatter their gate record with over $20 million worth of tickets having been sold for the event. With refunds now expected to be offered to ticketholders, it remains to be seen whether UFC 303 will still reach that lofty number.