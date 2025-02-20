In the early hours of the 20th of February 2025, UFC president Dana White took to Instagram Live to announce a barrage of huge fights which will be taking place in the coming months. The main takeaway from the UFC boss' announcements was that Ilia Topuria would be vacating his UFC featherweight title and moving up to the lightweight division, meaning that Alexander Volkanovski and rising star Diego Lopes will fight for the soon-to-be vacant title in the main event of UFC 314 which will take place in Miami in April.

As well as announcing a huge main event for UFC 314, White also announced that the card would have a marquee five-round lightweight co-main event too. Always-exciting veteran Michael Chandler will face arguably the lightweight division's biggest rising star, Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett, in what will be an all-action, must-see fight. Following the huge announcements, Chandler has taken to social media to react to the news that he will be fighting Pimblett at UFC 314.

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett's professional MMA records (as of 20/02/25) Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett Fights 32 25 Wins 23 22 Losses 9 3

Michael Chandler's Reaction to Facing Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

'Iron' believes Pimblett has a bright future but will not defeat him