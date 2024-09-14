After over 18 months of build and waiting, Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is now officially not happening.

In an interview with Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports, UFC president Dana White revealed that McGregor vs Chandler is no longer happening as Chandler has become tired of waiting and wants to fight.

Michael Chandler Will Not Face Conor McGregor Next

Dana White revealed Michael Chandler will instead fight in November

UFC president Dana White has dropped some huge, bombshell UFC news. White on Friday revealed that Chandler will return to Octagon in the coming months, and McGregor's not the opponent.

Below you can watch the clip where White ever so casually drops the news to Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports:

In the clip, you can see that Robbie Fox and Dana White are casually going through the UFC lightweight rankings which are hung up in White's office at UFC HQ and when Fox turns to the UFC president and asks "Is Chandler still going to be his opponent?" White responds with a shocking "no."

The fighters were due to compete June 29 at UFC 303 but 'The Notorious' withdrew after suffering a toe injury just weeks out from the fight. All signs pointed towards the bout being re-booked, with UFC 311 in January being the targeted date and event according to UFC Hall of Famer, Chael Sonnen.

Conor McGregor Scorches Michael Chandler Following Official Fight Cancellation

The Irishman has unleashed a verbal assault on Chandler on X following the news

Following Dana White's announcement that Michael Chandler will not be next for Conor McGregor, 'The Notorious' has gone on another social media tirade against Chandler, claiming the American "dipped" after seeing his latest training footage.

Michael Chandler Set to Face Charles Oliveira at UFC 309

Chandler will now rematch Charles Oliveira this November at Madison Square Garden

When one door closes, another one opens for Michael Chandler as he has still secured himself another huge fight. Chandler will now rematch Charles Oliveira in an incredible five-round co-main event fight at UFC 309, this November at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports announced the fight on social media.

The fight between Oliveira and Chandler will serve as the co-main event to what will seemingly be the Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic fight for the UFC heavyweight title which has been slated for some time.