An emotional-sounding Michael Chandler has spoken about his plans for UFC 303, which he was set to headline opposite Conor McGregor in a five-round welterweight contest. However, that fight was scrapped due to an undisclosed injury suffered by the Irishman.

The show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the 29th of June will still go ahead. Alex Pereira will step in on short notice to main event the pay-per-view as he defends his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Jiri Prochazka in a rematch of their bout last November, which the Brazilian won by stoppage.

While the UFC have tried to make the card as appealing as possible in McGregor's absence, the cancellation is a bitter blow to Chandler, who has been waiting to share the Octagon with 'The Notorious for well over a year now. The former Bellator lightweight champion is known for his positive outlook on life, but the events of the last fortnight seemed to be testing him when he spoke about the event on social media on Monday.

Michael Chandler Reveals His Plans For UFC 303

The American pulled out of fighting on the card after McGregor's withdrawal through injury

"It's my card," insisted the 38-year-old when addressing whether he would be attending the show. He then made a comment that could be interpreted as a swipe at McGregor.

"I signed my name on a piece of paper that said I would be at UFC 303. I made a promise, I made a commitment, and that commitment still stands because your word is your bond and without your word, you are no good."

Chandler continued: "If you cannot be relied upon… If people don’t believe that you’re going to follow through with what you say you’re going to do… The definition of integrity is doing what you say you’re going to do without fail. So yes, I will be at UFC 303. No, I will not be fighting at UFC 303, but I am going to see through my commitment."

Whether Chandler was taking a dig at McGregor for failing to make the advertised date for their fight is something only he knows, but there was a tone of annoyance in his voice as he made the statement.

McGregor has won just one fight since 2016 and has been out of action for three years after suffering a broken leg during his last bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The former two-weight UFC champion will be 36 years old by the time he's fit enough to compete again, but a number of notable names have suggested that the promotion's biggest star might never return to action.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 19/06/24) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen recently mocked the idea of the fight being rescheduled for later this year, stating: "Do we see this in 2024? Not a chance. McGregor’s not hurt, I don’t know if we’re making TV or how much we’re supposed to play along."

Another UFC veteran, Matt Brown, echoed Sonnen's claim: "It didn't shock me when I saw he was out of this fight. No, I'm still on that same train - he's not ever coming back." Hall of Famer Michael Bisping agreed with both Sonnen and Brown, speculating that McGregor could retire following his latest setback.

Despite some worrying signs, Chandler appears ready to wait for McGregor, rather than take another fight. 'Iron' has been away from UFC competition since late 2022, but has no desire to take on anyone other than the biggest star in the sport next.