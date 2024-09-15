We are learning more about the future of Michael Chandler’s fighting career. It had earlier been announced that Chandler will re-enter the Octagon in November at UFC 309 to serve as the co-main event for Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. However, Chandler won't be facing Conor McGregor, instead he will be rematching former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Back in 2021 at UFC 262, Chandler and Oliveira were entangled in a highly-entertaining main event fight. Over three years later, the two men will meet again, and a win could put Chandler back on track for a title shot. Chandler addressed this on his social media, and even told GIVEMESPORT and other media many other details about what lies ahead for him during UFC 306’s main card.

Related Merab Dvalishvili Explains Why he Kissed Sean O'Malley The new UFC bantamweight champion has revealed why he kissed his opponent in the cage at Noche UFC.

Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor in 2025?

Chandler truly believes that he will fight the biggest name in the sport

Many have criticized Chandler for waiting for so long for a fight against McGregor, as the Irishman continues to be seen on video living a party lifestyle. The Tennessee native remains confident that the fight will happen in 2025, but until then, he wants to stay sharp.

Chandler has been patiently waiting for the McGregor fight since the filming of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter reality show, training consistently and brushing off fights against other fighters, but the time has come to switch gears. The fan-favorite talked about the difficulty of working with McGregor to settle on a date, but is confident a fight against ‘Notorious’ may be forthcoming in 2025:

"I've always given my opponents a ton of respect. There's a difference between booking a fight with Conor McGregor, and everyone else in the entire sport. There's different dates, locations, that you put Conor McGregor on. It's different, and there's a lot of layers. I love the fight against Conor, and I will fight Conor in 2025. But right now we're going to go and fight and beat Charles.”

Related 10 Highest Gates in UFC History [Ranked] UFC 306 is officially the most successful live event in company history...

Michael Chandler vs Max Holloway?

This fight was rumored for months, Chandler confirms the rumors

UFC 303 - which was the centerpiece for this year’s International Fight Week fight festival - was supposed to feature McGregor’s long awaited return, but after a broken toe injury, the UFC’s Alex Pereria, came in to save the day.

There were rumors floating around about who could possibly fill in for the main event, such as former UFC featherweight champion and newly crowned BMF champion, Max Holloway, but he said he was on vacation.

With the UFC and Chandler trying to work with one another while the former two-division champion recovers, in the same press conference, Chandler said that a fight between him and Holloway was on the table for UFC 306 and that there are still options outside the McGregor fight. Should McGregor continue to dillydally, a tentative two-fight plan for Chandler could be Oliveira, and then Islam Makhachev.

"It was time for me to make a pivot, because of the timeline. And it was too long for me," said Chandler. "I was almost going to fight [at The Sphere] against Max Holloway."