Conor McGregor's return to the UFC Octagon may be so cursed that even Michael Chandler, who has been waiting patiently for the 'Red Panty Night' fight with the Irishman for two years, may have finally moved on to alternative opponents — possibly, even, a huge bout against the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Chandler was originally scheduled to fight McGregor at the recent UFC 303 event that took place Saturday inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor, though, suffered a broken pinky toe little more than a month ago, which compromised his ability to compete at 100% effectiveness, and so he withdrew from the show.

The American fighter Chandler, though, still attended the event and even sat down with GIVEMESPORT and other reporters to say he'd know more within a week, whether he'd stick with the McGregor fight, or move on.

Chandler Hints He's Moving on From McGregor

He may well be heading into a UFC title shot against Islam Makhachev

On X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Chandler suggested that the UFC had presented to him a lightweight championship fight against reigning champion Islam Makhachev. Though in the initial post it did not seem like it was one he was pursuing, his later tweets indicated it was seemingly a fight he was at least considering.

"I’ve been offered [Islam Makhachev] in October but if [Conor McGregor] and his little pinky toe is ready by September, let's do The Sphere. Biggest event in the history of sports!"

In a later tweet to Makhachev directly, Chandler compared their specific wrestling styles. "Good, old-fashioned, passionate [American] wrestling beats Dagestani sambo every day of the week."

McGregor is Binned, Chandler Said

As for Makhachev: 'Why not?'

In a later post, Chandler said McGregor "is binned, in general," in response to a follower seemingly asking if the fight was still going ahead.

A broken pinky toe, for instance, does not typically take longer than four to six weeks to fully recover from, and it is approaching that time frame since the injury occurred.

Chandler is seemingly moving from one big fight to another, though, as he also posted the following message to Makhachev as if to challenge him.

