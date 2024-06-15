Highlights Michael Chandler has been patiently waiting for a Conor McGregor fight.

The UFC 303 main event was canceled this week, though.

UFC's Dan Cormier suggests Chandler should move on from the fight. He added that Conor McGregor is done.

Michael Chandler has been waiting in the wings for the fight of a lifetime for what’s gotta feel like a lifetime for the former Bellator MMA champion and UFC star. He burst onto the UFC’s radar back in January 2021, ironically, as the co-main event fight for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s long awaited rematch, and has been in big banger fights ever since.

Chandler was hoping to make a big splash with a win over McGregor, but because of circumstances outside his control, the former UFC title challenger is now in limbo. Although he has expressed confidence on social media that the fight will eventually happen, it’s only natural that a little doubt will creep into his mind. Daniel Cormier, former UFC double-champ turned broadcaster, spoke about what he believes Chandler should do moving forward.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

McGregor last fought at UFC 264 in July of 2021

When Chandler and McGregor faced off during their filming of TUF season 31, the matchup was all but signed, sealed and delivered – or so we thought. Since last summer, McGregor has put the MMA world under his spell by pushing back dates and teases on social media, but when Dana White announced the fight at UFC 300, it seemed like we finally had an official date.

Since last Monday, when the UFC was supposed to travel to Dublin, IRE for the UFC 303 kick-off press conference that was canceled in the 11th hour, information surrounding McGregor has been quite murky until late last night, when the UFC announced that the fight was off due to an injury suffered by the “Notorious” one. McGregor has never missed a UFC fight and has not only fight fans, but bigtime pundits concerned.

Daniel Cormier on Conor McGregor v Michael Chandler

The former UFC champion gave advice to Chandler

Cormier has done it all in combat sports. Literally, from competing in the Olympic trials to sitting next to Joe Rogan, and everything in-between, so when the man speaks we should listen. The former double-champ spoke on his YouTube channel today to share his expert opinion on the hottest topic in the sports world. The Louisiana native gave direct advice as to what Michael Chandler should start to think about: