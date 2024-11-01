Michael Chandler looks to be in the shape of his life ahead of his UFC 309 rematch with Charles Oliveira. Chandler is set to take on the former UFC lightweight champion in a five-round rematch as the pair co-headline the main event at Madison Square Garden on the 16th of November.

The former three-time Bellator champion previously fought the Brazilian back in 2021 for the vacant UFC lightweight championship, following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite dominating the opening round and nearly finishing Oliveira, he would eventually lose the fight early in the second round via knockout.

With just two weeks to go until the highly anticipated rematch, Chandler took to Instagram to post a selection of photographs of himself looking shredded while sporting a mouthguard with an American flag on it, accompanied by the caption: "Fully and unapologetically #AmericanMade."

In another series of photographs showcasing his tremendous physique, Chandler wrote: "Stand and fight. Go down swinging. It’s not the person who pushes the hardest that usually wins…it’s the person who pushes the hardest after it gets painful. Walk On. See you at the top!"

Michael Chandler's Physique For UFC 309

The fight against Oliveira will be the first time Chandler has fought inside the Octagon since he was submitted in the third-round of his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 back in November 2022, over two years ago. He was previously set to face Conor McGregor at UFC 303 back in June, but the Irish superstar was forced to pull out due to injury.

The American had waited nearly two years for the fight with McGregor, but when it eventually fell through just weeks before it was set to take place, Chandler told UFC CEO Dana White that he was "done waiting" for McGregor and wanted another fight.

Michael Chandler Offered Different Fight Before Charles Oliveira

Chandler could've fought Max Holloway at the Sphere

Close

The rematch between Oliveira and Chandler was officially booked in September, in a move that seemed like a no-brainer for the UFC following their spectacular first bout. However, Chandler recently revealed that the UFC initially booked him for a far more surprising match-up, against current 'BMF' champion Max Holloway.

"I actually accepted a fight with Max at The Sphere at UFC 303 after the Conor fight fell through," stated Chandler. "But, rightfully so, he turned it down because he had his sights set on the title. He wanted to be the featherweight champion more than he wanted to defend the BMF belt. So, he made that decision.

Michael Chandler's professional MMA record (as of 01/11/24) 31 fights 23 wins 8 losses By knockout 11 4 By submission 7 1 By decision 5 3

"I'm always a little hesitant to say that because I don't ever want to make it seem like Max Holloway turned the fight down. That would be crazy. He had his eyes set on the featherweight title. So, I've already said yes to that fight. The UFC knows that fight is on my radar. The UFC sees me as one of the guys on the shortlist for the BMF belt, so I would love to compete against Max. I would love the BMF title to be on the line."

Holloway is likely to take some time off following his knockout defeat at the hands of Ilia Topuria, but MMA fans will be pleased to know that a fight between Chandler and Holloway is still on the table.