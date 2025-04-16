This past weekend at UFC 314, Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett completely dominated and destroyed Michael Chandler, defeating the American in the third round via TKO. Even though Chandler has been known for his toughness and ability to take damage throughout his UFC career so far, he simply couldn't handle what the Liverpudlian superstar had for him and that resulted in him being on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown.

Naturally, given the fact that Chandler took so much brutal damage, is now 38 years old and has a record of two wins and five losses in the UFC, his future in MMA seems to be up in the air. The American didn't even stick around after his fight at UFC 314 to speak to Joe Rogan, which is something he has always done following his losses, which just added to the speculation that he may be done.

'Iron' has spoken out for the first time following his brutal loss at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The former lightweight title challenger shared his heartfelt feelings in a statement posted to social media.

Michael Chandler Speaks Out After Losing to Paddy Pimblett

The American couldn't hide his disappointment