Highlights Michael Chandler is teasing a return to the Octagon.

The American fighter was weeks away from fighting Conor McGregor. Rather than wait for the Irishman, Chandler wants to compete sooner.

Judging from his social media activity, he's anticipating a BMF fight against Max Holloway.

Despite the UFC apparently looking to reschedule Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler for later this year, Chandler has seemingly teased that his next fight will not be against the Irishman, instead it will be against a different former UFC champion.

The American fighter has been active on social media, implying on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that he will be returning to the Octagon in a BMF type of fight — perhaps against Max Holloway.

Michael Chandler Teases Fight Against Max Holloway

Chandler teased the bout on social media

Despite enduring almost 18 months worth of waiting time for a mega fight against Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler was let down just two weeks out from his scheduled UFC 303 main event bout against the biggest star in the MMA game. McGregor suffered an injury which led to the bout being canceled and both men removed from the card.

Despite Chandler having waited so long for his big McGregor payday, with the news coming out that the UFC are looking to re-book the bout for either August or September this year, you would imagine that Chandler would take another few months off and look to reschedule his fight against 'The Notorious.'

It does not look like Chandler will be waiting around for McGregor as he has just teased a fight against current BMF Champion Max Holloway on social media. In a post to X with the caption "Haven't slowed down. Big things in store.', Chandler was met with a comment from a fan who posted "Chandler vs Holloway', to which Chandler cryptically responded with the post below:

In a later post, Chandler simply said: "Bravo. Mike. Foxtrot," which, curiously has the same letters as BMF — the type of status that a Chandler vs Holloway fight would have.

It looks like Chandler may have just teased that his next fight is not going to be against McGregor, instead, it could be against Max Holloway, who is the current BMF Champion after defeating Justin Gaethje with one of the best KO's in UFC history at UFC 300.

According to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, when doubt started to creep in for the UFC regarding McGregor's status going into UFC 303, the UFC reached out to Holloway in an attempt to lure him into a fight against Chandler as the new main event of UFC 303. However, this did not materialise as Holloway was on vacation and instead, the UFC opted to go with Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2 as the new main event on International Fight Week.

If this fight between Chandler and Holloway were to materialise, it would certainly be one of the best fights of the year and it would be a fitting bout for 'Iron' as he fits the BMF moniker perfectly.

Dana White Says Michael Chandler Wants to Wait for Conor McGregor

Despite Chandler teasing a fight against Holloway, White believes he wants to wait for McGregor

Although Michael Chandler is now on social media teasing a future fight against BMF champion Max Holloway, just several days ago, UFC president Dana White claimed that Chandler was adamant about waiting until Conor McGregor was fully healed so he could fight him.

Speaking on 'The Jim Rome Show,' White said the following:

“I think poor Chandler wants to wait for Conor McGregor. Whatever he wants to do, if he wants to get a fight this summer, we’ll do whatever he wants. He’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever worked with. He’s a good human being, and I like him a lot. Whatever he wants to do, we’ll figure it out for him.”

Things can change quickly in the UFC and like White said, if Chandler changes his mind and wants a fight this summer, they will facilitate that.