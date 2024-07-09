Highlights Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler may reschedule their fight for September 14 at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The UFC is still undecided on the main event for the historic Las Vegas Sphere event.

But Chandler hinted Tuesday it could be him and his modern rival McGregor.

Following the cancelation of their originally scheduled UFC 303 main event bout on June 29, it seems a new date could be on the horizon for Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler to fight — and it looks like it may well be sooner than any of us anticipated.

Chandler has taken to social media to tease that a rescheduled fight against the Irishman could take place in just a few months time at the historic Las Vegas Sphere event the UFC are putting on, with the help of Riyadh Season, which is sponsoring the show, on September 14.

When it was announced just two weeks prior to the event taking place that Conor McGregor had sustained a pinky toe injury and was out of his scheduled UFC 303 main event bout against Michael Chandler, there was a lot of doubt from MMA fans over whether we will actually see 'The Notorious' inside the Octagon again. However, after revealing the severity of his injury, McGregor told fans he would be working towards a rescheduled date to face Chandler and that August or September this year was likely.

It seems like McGregor's plans for an August or September fight against Chandler could be coming to fruition, as Chandler has now teased that the bout could take place at the historic event the UFC are holding at the iconic Las Vegas Sphere on the 14th of September.

In response to a fan posting under one of Chandler's recent posts on X, "Chandler vs. McGregor is going down Sept. 14th," 'Iron' quoted that exact post, and added the following:

Chandler's post teasing the fight at the Sphere has already garnered a lot of attention online from fans so it will be interesting to see if there is any follow-up from the UFC itself.

Despite there being just two more pay-per-view events before 'UFC Noche' at the Las Vegas Sphere, it seems like the UFC are still undecided on what fight they want to headline the historic card.

The UFC's Sphere Main Event Conundrum

The UFC are still undecided on what fight is going to main event the historic show

Despite there just being two pay-per-view events between now and UFC 306, there is seemingly still no main event bout set in stone for the UFC's huge, Saudi Arabia-backed, Las Vegas Sphere event this September.

The two main fights which have been rumoured to be the front runners to headline the card are Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title and Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight title. However, O'Malley insists he's still unsure whether he is fighting on the card, and Topuria recently revealed that he would rather fight in Abu Dhabi at UFC 308 as it caters better for his Spanish fans.

With the event being backed by Saudi Arabia and Turki Alalshikh, you would imagine he would want the biggest main event possible and there is no bigger name in combat sports than Conor McGregor.